Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX THIS EVENING... .THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR LIGHT SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING DRIZZLE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING DRIZZLE. * WHERE...MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&