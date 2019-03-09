It was only a layup by Elkhorn’s Luke Umnus, but it was a heartbreaker for the Mount Horeb boys basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
Umnus, a senior, scored with 8 seconds remaining to give Elkhorn a 60-58 victory over the Vikings in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final at Janesville Craig.
The victory sent Elkhorn (22-3) to its first state trip since 1987, and a Friday afternoon semifinal game at the Kohl Center.
The Vikings (21-4) missed out on a chance to play at state for the first time since they won the 2015 title.
Dustin Zens led Mount Horeb with 23 points and Gunnar Nortman scored 21. No other Vikings player had more than seven.
Senior guard Chance Larson led Elkhorn with 17 points and Umnus added 16.
Division 3
Maple Northwestern 75, Wisconsin Dells 68 (OT)
The unranked Tigers (21-5) had four double-digit scorers push them to an overtime victory over the unranked Chiefs (20-6), giving Northwestern its first state trip since 2010.
Senior forward Brody Payton led Northwestern with 16 points. Wisconsin Dells, denied its first state trip since 2007, got 13 points from Brett Hirst.
Greendale Martin
Luther 76,
Beloit Turner 41
Joey Immekus scored 26 points to lift the fifth-ranked Spartans (23-3) past the Trojans (17-8). Jordan Majeed scored 18 points in an attempt to earn Turner its first state berth.
Division 4
New Glarus 65,
Belleville 40
Senior point guard Jaden Kreklow scored 20 points, and junior Connor Siegenthaler added 11, as the fifth-ranked Glarner Knights (24-2) beat the unranked Wildcats (12-12) for the third time this year in a battle of Capitol South Conference foes.
New Glarus, which earned its first state tournament berth since 1932, took a 36-22 halftime lead and held Belleville to 18 points in the second half. Connor Siegenthaler added 11 points for the Glarner Knights.
Belleville senior Austin Fahey led his team with nine points.
Division 5
Sheboygan Lutheran 83, Rio 69
The Crusaders (25-2) erupted for a 46-point first half to defeat the Vikings (22-5). Jacob Ognacevic led a balanced Crusaders team with 28 points. Nathan Rippl paced the Vikings with 23 points.