Defense helped carry the Madison Edgewood boys basketball team to a 65-42 victory over visiting Richland Center in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday night.
The Crusaders (12-11) held the Hornets (6-16) to just 12 field goals to advance in the Evansville sectional. Edgewood will visit Beloit Turner on Friday.
Michael Meriggioli led Edgewood with 17 points. Richland Center’s Jacob Schauf led all players with 23 points.
Lodi 64, River Valley 54
Cole Steinhoff led all players with 24 points as the Blue Devils (11-12) edged the visiting Blackhawks (7-15). Jackson Furniss had 14 points, going 5-for-6 from the free throw line. For River Valley, junior Josh Maier scored 16 points and senior Sammy Rosenberg had 12.
Evansville 54, Poynette 48
The host Blue Devils (15-8) shot 12-for-20 from the free throw line to hold off the Pumas (3-19). Sulley Geske scored 18 points, Aaron Anderson had 15 and Seth Maag got 12 for Evansville.
Poynette got 14 points from sophomore Kelby Petersen, who made three 3-pointers, and 11 from senior Garrett Bruchs.
Marshall 76, Dodgeville 62
Freshman Craig Ward led the way with 19 points as the Cardinals (14-9) outscored the Dodgers (4-18) by 15 points in the second half to break open a tight game. Dodgeville’s Noah Blalock led all players with 23 points.
Lake Mills 104,
Kenosha Reuther 41
Sophomore Grant Horkan led all players with 17 points as the ninth-ranked L-Cats (18-5) overpowered the Bulldogs (9-13). Sophomore Xavier Brzozowski led Reuther with 20 points. Twelve players got on the board for Lake Mills, including five double-figure scorers.
Lakeside Lutheran 84, Clinton 54
The ninth-ranked Warriors (16-3) made 32 field goals to cruise past the Cougars (1-21). Clinton’s Riley Anastasi led all scorers with 17 points, and Jack Monis led a balanced attack for Lakeside Lutheran with 12 points.
Watertown Luther Prep 59, North Fond du Lac 43
In the Brown Deer sectional, seniors Micah Kieselhorst and Luke Schlomer each scored 16 points as the Phoenix (14-9) rode a 15-point halftime lead to victory over the Orioles (4-19). Senior Mathias Gilbertson led North Fond du Lac with 16 points.
Columbus 63, Campbellsport 52
Senior Trent Casper and junior Ben Emler scored 17 points each and the Cardinals (11-11) took control in the second half to pull away from the Cougars (6-17). Junior Jacob Johnson led Campbellsport with 14 points.
Division 4
Wisconsin Heights 75, Brookwood 36
In the Middleton sectional, the host Vanguards (16-6) made a dozen 3-pointers to roll past the Falcons (6-16). Camden Brown and Shraven Parman led Heights with 15 points apiece, each scoring all their points on 3-point shots.
Clayton Caminiti scored 12 points for Heights, and De’Shawn Barsness and Payton Flamme got 10 each. No Brookwood player scored more than six points.
Waterloo 75,
Beaver Dam Wayland 70
Aaron Brey scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half and Chase Bostwick had 24 points as the Pirates (5-17) knocked off the visiting Big Red (5-14).
Earnest Jiles scored 10 of his 12 in the first half for the winners. Wayland got 30 points from Kerem Kocer.
Deerfield 73,
Princeton/Green Lake 27
Carson Knapp led all players in scoring with 29 points, including 21 in the first half, as the host Demons (11-12) cruised past the Tigers (4-19). Knapp made 11 field goals. Wills Manning scored 19 points, hitting three 3-pointers.
Cambridge 62,
Williams Bay 52
Senior Kobe Kravik led the way with 13 points as the visiting Blue Jays (5-18) knocked off the Bulldogs (8-14). Williams Bay sophomore Ben Venteicher led all players with 21.
Division 5
Pecatonica 69,
Madison Country Day 28
In the West Bend East sectional, the Vikings (17-6) opened a 40-6 halftime lead and coasted to victory over the Prairie Hawks (6-16).
Barneveld 67,
Madison Abundant Life 24
The host Eagles (15-7) rolled past the Challengers (1-22) and will play host to Cambria-Friesland in a regional semifinal on Friday.
Black Hawk 84,
Johnson Creek 68
The host Warriors (11-11) took charge early, opening with an 18-2 run and taking a 42-21 halftime lead en route to victory over the Bluejays (10-13).