WIAA boys basketball: Clutch free throws carry DeForest past Stoughton

Tremendous free throw shooting on Thursday night helped the DeForest boys basketball team overcome a 39-point performance by Stoughton’s Adam Hobson and advance to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final on Saturday.

The unranked Norskies (19-6) went 12-for-16 from the foul line line in the second half, including 6-for-6 in the closing minutes from Max Weisbrod, to take a 66-57 victory over the Vikings (21-5), ranked fifth in Division 2 by The Associated Press.

DeForest is scheduled to meet 13th-ranked Elkhorn at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oregon High School.

Jahyl Bonds scored 16 points, Max Weisbrod 15 and Trey Schroeder 15 for DeForest. Hobson, a senior guard who entered averaging 17.3 points per game, sank six 3-point baskets for Stoughton, which shot only three free throws.

Madison East 73, Oconomowoc 52

In the Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional, the duo of Anthony Washington and Keonte Jones powered the seventh-ranked Purgolders (20-4), ranked seventh in Division 1, past the visiting Raccoons (15-10).

The victory earned East a 1 p.m. Saturday sectional final rematch with second-ranked Madison La Follette.