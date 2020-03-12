WIAA boys basketball: Clutch free throws carry DeForest past Stoughton
WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL

WIAA boys basketball: Clutch free throws carry DeForest past Stoughton

Tremendous free throw shooting on Thursday night helped the DeForest boys basketball team overcome a 39-point performance by Stoughton’s Adam Hobson and advance to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final on Saturday.

The unranked Norskies (19-6) went 12-for-16 from the foul line line in the second half, including 6-for-6 in the closing minutes from Max Weisbrod, to take a 66-57 victory over the Vikings (21-5), ranked fifth in Division 2 by The Associated Press.

DeForest is scheduled to meet 13th-ranked Elkhorn at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oregon High School.

Jahyl Bonds scored 16 points, Max Weisbrod 15 and Trey Schroeder 15 for DeForest. Hobson, a senior guard who entered averaging 17.3 points per game, sank six 3-point baskets for Stoughton, which shot only three free throws.

Madison East 73, Oconomowoc 52

In the Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional, the duo of Anthony Washington and Keonte Jones powered the seventh-ranked Purgolders (20-4), ranked seventh in Division 1, past the visiting Raccoons (15-10).

The victory earned East a 1 p.m. Saturday sectional final rematch with second-ranked Madison La Follette.

Washington had 20 points and Jones added 18 for the Purgolders. Caleb Flaten-Moore led Oconomowoc with 19 points and Drew Fisher added 13.

Beloit Turner 68, Edgerton 52

In the Division 3 Evansville sectional, Jordan Majeed scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half to push the host Trojans (21-4) past the Crimson Tide (20-6).

Nick Spang scored 25 points to lead Edgerton, and Drew Hanson added 16. David Heldt had 12 points for Turner, which will face Waupun in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Waupun 61, Columbus 57

In the Evansville sectional, Gabe Keach scored 18 points as the Warriors (17-8) edged the visiting Cardinals (16-9). Waupun made more 3-pointers than 2-point field goals and closed the first half on a 20-2 run, polished off with a Keach 3-pointer

Seniors Alex Campbell and Ben Emler scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, for Columbus.

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL RESULTS

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Thursday’s scores, summaries

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie sectional

MADISON EAST 73, OCONOMOWOC 52

Oconomowoc*27*25*—*52

Madison East*33*40*—*73

OCONOMOWOC (fg ft-fta pts) — Brezenski 1 0-0 2, Galloway 1 0-0 3, Lestina 2 0-0 4, D. Fisher 3 6-8 13, J. Fisher 0 2-2 2, Flatten-Moore 8 2-4 19, Bay 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 10-14 52.

MADISON EAST — Anderson 1 0-0 3, Jones 7 3-5 18, Washington 10 0-1 20, McKinley 0 2-2 2, Fadele 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 3 0-0 8, Boyton 6 1-1 14, Justice 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 6-9 73.

3-point goals: Oc 4 (Galloway 1, D. Fisher 1, Flaten-Moore 1, Bay 1); ME 5 (McIntosh 2, Boyton 1, Jones 1, Anderson 1). Total fouls: Oc 10; ME 17. At Middleton.

Madison La Follette 83, Waunakee 67

New Berlin West sectional

Brookfield Central 76, Brookfield East 66 (2OT)

Sussex Hamilton 67, Hartland Arrowhead 55

Schofield D.C. Everest sectional

Kimberly 70, Eau Claire North 42

Neenah 49, Chippewa Falls 47

Burlington sectional

Racine Case 66, Kenosha Bradford 48

Kenosha Tremper 75, West Allis Central 74 (OT)

DIVISION 2

Oregon sectional

DeFOREST 66, STOUGHTON 57

DeForest*34*32*—*66

Stoughton*20*37*—*57

DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Bonds 6 3-4 16, Weisbrod 4 6-6 15, Krueger 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 7 0-1 15, Hawk 1 2-2 4, Magli 4 3-4 12, C. Hartig 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 14-18 66.

STOUGHTON — Hutcherson 1 0-0 3, McGee 3 1-1 7, Hobson 16 1-2 39, Sproul 2 0-0 4, Fernholz 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-3 57.

3-point goals: D 4 (Weisbrod 1 , Schroeder 1, Magli 1, Bonds 1); S 7 (Hobson 6, Hutcherson 1). Total fouls: D 6; S 15. At McFarland.

Elkhorn 69, Waukesha West 63

West Bend East sectional

Kaukauna 70, Seymour 58

Glendale Nicolet 77, Whitefish Bay 52

Waupaca sectional

La Crosse Central 55, Onalaska 40

Hortonville 91, Mosinee 42

Oconomowoc sectional

Wauwatosa West 77, Milw. Lutheran 66

New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 50

DIVISION 3

Evansville sectional

BELOIT TURNER 68, EDGERTON 52

Edgerton*30*22*—*52

Beloit Turner*35*33*—*68

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Jenny 1 2-4 4, Hanson 6 0-0 16, Rusch 2 0-0 4, Gullikson 1 0-0 2, Fox 0 1-2 1, Spang 7 11-13 25. Totals 17 13-19 52.

BELOIT TURNER — Wash 1 0-2 2, Strong 4 3-4 11, Majeed 9 1-2 21, M. Burrows 0 1-2 1, D. Burrows 2 0-0 6, Heldt 5 0-1 12, Tinder 2 2-2 7, Hoppe 3 1-2 8. Totals 26 8-15 68.

3-point goals: E 4 (Hanson); BT 8 (Majeed 2, D. Burrows 2, Heldt 2, Tinder 1, Hoppe 1). Total fouls: E 16; BT 17. Fouled out: Heldt. At Janesville Craig.

WAUPUN 61, COLUMBUS 57

Columbus*26*31*—*57

Waupun*34*27*—*61

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Schulte 2 2-3 7, Campbell 8 2-2 20, Cotter 4 0-1 9, Carthew 1 0-0 2, Brunell 1 0-0 2, Emoler 7 0-0 17. Totals 23 4-6 57.

WAUPUN — Hartgerink 3 3-5 9, White 2 0-1 5, Chicken 4 3-4 13, Wiese 2 0-0 6, Navis 1 2-2 4, Keach 5 5-8 18, Smit 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 13-20 61.

3-point goals: C 7 (Emler 3, Campbell 2, Schulte 1, Cotter 1); W 10 (Keach 3, Smit 2, Wiese 2, Chicken 2, White 1). Total fouls: C 16; W 14. Fouled out: Cotter. At Beaver Dam.

Mequon Homestead sectional

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 80, Brown Deer 77

Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Delafield St. John’s NW 53

Altoona sectional

Wisconsin Dells 69, Altoona 42

Prescott 63, Hammond St. Croix Central 41

Two Rivers sectional

Sheboygan Falls 71, Oostburg 40

Wrightstown 78, Appleton Xavier 66

DIVISION 4

Baraboo sectional

Cuba City 55, Darlington 48

Markesan 59, Palmyra-Eagle 35

Brown Deer sectional

Manitowoc Roncalli 58, Kohler 45

Milw. Science 86, Racine Prairie 64

Eau Claire Memorial sectional

Unity 59, Cameron 42

Onalaska Luther 45, La Crosse Aquinas 29

Wausau East sectional

Stratford 66, Auburndale 50

Iola-Scandinavia 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 63

DIVISION 5

Fond du Lac sectional

Randolph 76, Monticello 54

Sheboygan Lutheran 83, Hustisford 73

Onalaska sectional

Blair-Taylor 62, Bangor 61

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Potosi 44

Pulaski sectional

Rib Lake 61, Pittsville 45

Wabeno/Laona 69, Wausaukee 50

Superior sectional

Luck 63, Minong Northwood 44

Chippewa Falls McDonell 47, Thorp 35

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL FINALS SCHEDULE

Saturday’s schedule

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

(Times, locations subject to change)

DIVISION 1

At Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.: Madison La Follette (23-1) vs. Madison East (20-4)

At New Berlin West, 4 p.m.: Brookfield Central (24-1) vs. Sussex Hamilton (22-3)

At Burlington, 7 p.m.: Racine Case (21-4) vs. Kenosha Tremper (18-7)

At Appleton North, 1 p.m.: Kimberly (22-3) vs. Neenah (23-2)

DIVISION 2

At Oregon, 7 p.m.: DeForest (19-6) vs. Elkhorn (21-4)

At Oconomowoc, 4 p.m.: Wauwatosa West (16-9) vs. New Berlin Eisenhower (20-5)

At West Bend East, 7 p.m.: Kaukauna (15-10) vs. Glendale Nicolet (22-3)

At Wisconsin Rapids, 1 p.m.: La Crosse Central (20-5) vs. Hortonville (20-5)

DIVISION 3

At Evansville, 7 p.m.: Beloit Turner (21-4) vs. Waupun (17-8)

At Mequon Homestead, 7 p.m.: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (22-3) vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (25-0)

At Altoona, 7 p.m.: Wisconsin Dells (24-1) vs. Prescott (21-4)

At Two Rivers, noon: Wrightstown (24-1) vs. Sheboygan Falls (21-4)

DIVISION 4

At Baraboo, 1 p.m.: Cuba City (25-0) vs. Markesan (20-5)

At Brown Deer, 3 p.m.: Manitowoc Roncalli (21-4) vs. Milw. Science (20-3)

At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.: Unity (22-3) vs. Onalaska Luther (15-11)

At Wausau East, 1 p.m.: Stratford (24-0) vs. Iola-Scandinavia (23-2)

DIVISION 5

At Onalaska, 2 p.m.: Blair-Taylor (24-2) vs. Wauzeka-Steuben (22-3)

At Fond du Lac, 7 p.m.: Randolph (23-3) vs. Sheboygan Lutheran (25-1)

At Superior, 1 p.m.: Luck (21-5) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell (19-7)

At Pulaski, 1 p.m.: Rib Lake (22-4) vs. Wabeno/Laona (19-7)

