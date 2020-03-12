WIAA boys basketball: Clutch free throws carry DeForest past Stoughton

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL RESULTS
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Thursday’s scores, summaries
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
MADISON EAST 73, OCONOMOWOC 52
Oconomowoc*27*25*—*52
Madison East*33*40*—*73
OCONOMOWOC (fg ft-fta pts) — Brezenski 1 0-0 2, Galloway 1 0-0 3, Lestina 2 0-0 4, D. Fisher 3 6-8 13, J. Fisher 0 2-2 2, Flatten-Moore 8 2-4 19, Bay 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 10-14 52.
MADISON EAST — Anderson 1 0-0 3, Jones 7 3-5 18, Washington 10 0-1 20, McKinley 0 2-2 2, Fadele 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 3 0-0 8, Boyton 6 1-1 14, Justice 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 6-9 73.
3-point goals: Oc 4 (Galloway 1, D. Fisher 1, Flaten-Moore 1, Bay 1); ME 5 (McIntosh 2, Boyton 1, Jones 1, Anderson 1). Total fouls: Oc 10; ME 17. At Middleton.
Madison La Follette 83, Waunakee 67
New Berlin West sectional
Brookfield Central 76, Brookfield East 66 (2OT)
Sussex Hamilton 67, Hartland Arrowhead 55
Schofield D.C. Everest sectional
Kimberly 70, Eau Claire North 42
Neenah 49, Chippewa Falls 47
Burlington sectional
Racine Case 66, Kenosha Bradford 48
Kenosha Tremper 75, West Allis Central 74 (OT)
DIVISION 2
Oregon sectional
DeFOREST 66, STOUGHTON 57
DeForest*34*32*—*66
Stoughton*20*37*—*57
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Bonds 6 3-4 16, Weisbrod 4 6-6 15, Krueger 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 7 0-1 15, Hawk 1 2-2 4, Magli 4 3-4 12, C. Hartig 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 14-18 66.
STOUGHTON — Hutcherson 1 0-0 3, McGee 3 1-1 7, Hobson 16 1-2 39, Sproul 2 0-0 4, Fernholz 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-3 57.
3-point goals: D 4 (Weisbrod 1 , Schroeder 1, Magli 1, Bonds 1); S 7 (Hobson 6, Hutcherson 1). Total fouls: D 6; S 15. At McFarland.
Elkhorn 69, Waukesha West 63
West Bend East sectional
Kaukauna 70, Seymour 58
Glendale Nicolet 77, Whitefish Bay 52
Waupaca sectional
La Crosse Central 55, Onalaska 40
Hortonville 91, Mosinee 42
Oconomowoc sectional
Wauwatosa West 77, Milw. Lutheran 66
New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 50
DIVISION 3
Evansville sectional
BELOIT TURNER 68, EDGERTON 52
Edgerton*30*22*—*52
Beloit Turner*35*33*—*68
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Jenny 1 2-4 4, Hanson 6 0-0 16, Rusch 2 0-0 4, Gullikson 1 0-0 2, Fox 0 1-2 1, Spang 7 11-13 25. Totals 17 13-19 52.
BELOIT TURNER — Wash 1 0-2 2, Strong 4 3-4 11, Majeed 9 1-2 21, M. Burrows 0 1-2 1, D. Burrows 2 0-0 6, Heldt 5 0-1 12, Tinder 2 2-2 7, Hoppe 3 1-2 8. Totals 26 8-15 68.
3-point goals: E 4 (Hanson); BT 8 (Majeed 2, D. Burrows 2, Heldt 2, Tinder 1, Hoppe 1). Total fouls: E 16; BT 17. Fouled out: Heldt. At Janesville Craig.
WAUPUN 61, COLUMBUS 57
Columbus*26*31*—*57
Waupun*34*27*—*61
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Schulte 2 2-3 7, Campbell 8 2-2 20, Cotter 4 0-1 9, Carthew 1 0-0 2, Brunell 1 0-0 2, Emoler 7 0-0 17. Totals 23 4-6 57.
WAUPUN — Hartgerink 3 3-5 9, White 2 0-1 5, Chicken 4 3-4 13, Wiese 2 0-0 6, Navis 1 2-2 4, Keach 5 5-8 18, Smit 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 13-20 61.
3-point goals: C 7 (Emler 3, Campbell 2, Schulte 1, Cotter 1); W 10 (Keach 3, Smit 2, Wiese 2, Chicken 2, White 1). Total fouls: C 16; W 14. Fouled out: Cotter. At Beaver Dam.
Mequon Homestead sectional
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 80, Brown Deer 77
Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Delafield St. John’s NW 53
Altoona sectional
Wisconsin Dells 69, Altoona 42
Prescott 63, Hammond St. Croix Central 41
Two Rivers sectional
Sheboygan Falls 71, Oostburg 40
Wrightstown 78, Appleton Xavier 66
DIVISION 4
Baraboo sectional
Cuba City 55, Darlington 48
Markesan 59, Palmyra-Eagle 35
Brown Deer sectional
Manitowoc Roncalli 58, Kohler 45
Milw. Science 86, Racine Prairie 64
Eau Claire Memorial sectional
Unity 59, Cameron 42
Onalaska Luther 45, La Crosse Aquinas 29
Wausau East sectional
Stratford 66, Auburndale 50
Iola-Scandinavia 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 63
DIVISION 5
Fond du Lac sectional
Randolph 76, Monticello 54
Sheboygan Lutheran 83, Hustisford 73
Onalaska sectional
Blair-Taylor 62, Bangor 61
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Potosi 44
Pulaski sectional
Rib Lake 61, Pittsville 45
Wabeno/Laona 69, Wausaukee 50
Superior sectional
Luck 63, Minong Northwood 44
Chippewa Falls McDonell 47, Thorp 35
WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL FINALS SCHEDULE
Saturday’s schedule
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
(Times, locations subject to change)
DIVISION 1
At Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.: Madison La Follette (23-1) vs. Madison East (20-4)
At New Berlin West, 4 p.m.: Brookfield Central (24-1) vs. Sussex Hamilton (22-3)
At Burlington, 7 p.m.: Racine Case (21-4) vs. Kenosha Tremper (18-7)
At Appleton North, 1 p.m.: Kimberly (22-3) vs. Neenah (23-2)
DIVISION 2
At Oregon, 7 p.m.: DeForest (19-6) vs. Elkhorn (21-4)
At Oconomowoc, 4 p.m.: Wauwatosa West (16-9) vs. New Berlin Eisenhower (20-5)
At West Bend East, 7 p.m.: Kaukauna (15-10) vs. Glendale Nicolet (22-3)
At Wisconsin Rapids, 1 p.m.: La Crosse Central (20-5) vs. Hortonville (20-5)
DIVISION 3
At Evansville, 7 p.m.: Beloit Turner (21-4) vs. Waupun (17-8)
At Mequon Homestead, 7 p.m.: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (22-3) vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (25-0)
At Altoona, 7 p.m.: Wisconsin Dells (24-1) vs. Prescott (21-4)
At Two Rivers, noon: Wrightstown (24-1) vs. Sheboygan Falls (21-4)
DIVISION 4
At Baraboo, 1 p.m.: Cuba City (25-0) vs. Markesan (20-5)
At Brown Deer, 3 p.m.: Manitowoc Roncalli (21-4) vs. Milw. Science (20-3)
At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.: Unity (22-3) vs. Onalaska Luther (15-11)
At Wausau East, 1 p.m.: Stratford (24-0) vs. Iola-Scandinavia (23-2)
DIVISION 5
At Onalaska, 2 p.m.: Blair-Taylor (24-2) vs. Wauzeka-Steuben (22-3)
At Fond du Lac, 7 p.m.: Randolph (23-3) vs. Sheboygan Lutheran (25-1)
At Superior, 1 p.m.: Luck (21-5) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell (19-7)
At Pulaski, 1 p.m.: Rib Lake (22-4) vs. Wabeno/Laona (19-7)