WIAA boys basketball: Broden Boschert scores 37 points to lead Beaver Dam past West Bend East

The host Eagles (12-11) went on a 36-24 run in the second half to put away the Thunderbirds (4-19). Senior guard Ben German led Sauk Prairie with 15 points and senior Trevor Spray had 14. Baraboo got 15 points from Calvin Peterson and 14 from Max Koenig.

Fort Atkinson 55,

Union Grove 50

The visiting Blackhawks (6-17) edged the Broncos (9-14) behind 16 points from Caleb Haffelder. Drew Evans scored eight of his 12 points in the second half for Fort Atkinson. Collin Long scored 19 points for Union Grove.

Madison Edgewood 62,

Richland Center 38

In the Division 3 Evansville sectional, Wallace Schmotzer scored 17 points to propel the Crusaders (10-13) past the Hornets (9-14). Wes Keller and Evan McDonald had 10 points apiece for Richland Center.

River Valley 56, Platteville 44

The host Blackhawks (14-9) downed the Hillmen (3-19) as Tyler Nachreiner scored 13 points and Will Jewell had 11. Austin Schaffer scored 13 for Platteville.

Evansville 72, Poynette 52