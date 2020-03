WIAA boys basketball: Ben Probst breaks the 1,000-point mark as La Follette ousts Badger

Now, it’s official: This has been a grand season for senior Ben Probst and his Madison La Follette boys basketball team.

The second-ranked Lancers (21-1) rolled to an 25-point halftime lead and cruised past visiting Lake Geneva Badger 89-46 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal — and Probst scored 16 points to reach the 1,000-point career scoring mark.

The Lancers will host Janesville Craig tonight at 7 for the regional title.

David Gray led La Follette with 19 points, Juok Riak scored 14 and Dakovin Prather had 13.

Janesville Craig 85,

Madison West 63

Four players scored in double figures as the Cougars (11-12) beat the visiting Regents (9-14). Caleb Scoville led the way with 18. Dayne Armwald scored 15 for West.

Waunakee 68,

Watertown 55

Caden Nelson and Andrew Keller each scored 15 for the Warriors (15-8) in their victory over the visiting Goslings (12-11). Cade Oiler scored 16 points and Deon Nailing added 14 for Watertown.

Sun Prairie 68,

Janesville Parker 42