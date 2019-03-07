The Mount Horeb boys basketball team stuck to the formula Thursday night.
The top-seeded Vikings took control of a close game with an 11-2 run to open the second half, establishing some breathing room on the way to a 79-64 win over second-seeded DeForest in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Baraboo High School.
“That’s been our deal,” Mount Horeb coach Todd Nesheim said of the fast start to the second half. “If you look back at all our games, we’ve come out in the second half — especially here in the tournament — playing good ball.
“I didn’t think we played terrible in the first half, but obviously both teams at halftime were looking for some separation, and fortunately it was us.”
The spurt started in the closing seconds of a first half that saw the teams trade the lead throughout. Mount Horeb (22-3) ended the half on top, as Dusty Zenz hit a 3-pointer for a 34-31 lead.
Owen Ziegler and Jason Larson each hit early second-half 3-pointers to give Mount Horeb a 45-33 lead and force DeForest (19-6) into a timeout with 14 minutes, 23 seconds remaining.
“We tweaked one minor defensive thing, but it was minor,” Nesheim said of what made the difference during the 11-2 run. “Nothing offensively, we just had some looks and put them in.”
The Norskies turned to Austin Westra down low. The senior, who surpassed 1,000 career points Thursday, came through with 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half.
But the Norskies couldn’t get enough defensive stops, never pulling within single digits down the stretch as Mount Horeb held on to win its 15th straight game, dating back to a 67-64 loss to Racine Park on Dec. 28.
The Badger North Conference champion Vikings swept the season series with the Norskies, also notching a 75-62 home win over DeForest on Jan. 5 and a 75-73 overtime win at DeForest on Feb. 15.
Zenz made three 3-pointers to pace the Vikings with 24 points. Larson and Ziegler each made five 3-pointers, scoring 21 and 17 points, respectively, for a Mount Horeb team that made 13 3-pointers.
“Our five starters play a lot of minutes, but they’re all very good and they can all hurt you,” Nesheim said. “Typically it’s been somebody different (each night).
“(Gunnar) Nortman and Larson have been our guys, and tonight Ziegler obviously was that third guy and Dusty Zenz played very well.”
DeForest’s Jack Bogan scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half.
The Vikings will seek a fifth state trip, and first since 2015, when they take on third-seeded Elkhorn in Saturday’s 1 p.m. sectional final at Janesville Craig. The Elks beat top-seeded Westosha Central 49-48.
— Brock Fritz, Baraboo News Republic
Division 1
Sun Prairie 73, Racine Horlick 49
In the Waunakee sectional, junior Colin Schaefer scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half as the Cardinals (19-6) ran away from the Rebels (11-14). Marquise Milton led Horlick with 18 points.
Division 3
Wisconsin Dells 70, Stratford 64
In the Marshfield sectional, senior Dylan Anchor scored 19 points as the Chiefs (20-5) upset the fifth-ranked Tigers (24-1). Stratford junior Vaughn Breit led all players with 22 points.
Beloit Turner 57, Edgerton 53
In the Evansville sectional, junior Jordan Majeed scored 30 points to lead the Trojans (17-7) past the Crimson Tide (16-9). Edgerton got 20 points from Brian Rusch.
Waupun 79, Columbus 36
In the Brown Deer sectional, Marcus Domask led all players with 25 points as the top-ranked Warriors (24-1) ended the season for the Cardinals (13-12). Quintin Winterfeldt added 18 and Trevor VandeZande had 15. Columbus got 18 points from Ben Emler. No other Cardinal scored more than five points.
Division 4
New Glarus 45, Fennimore 42
In the Middleton sectional, the fifth-ranked Glarner Knights (23-2) trailed by three points at the half, but used a 32-26 run in the second half — sparked by 15 points from senior point guard Jaden Kreklow — to defeat the Golden Eagles (20-5).
Kreklow finished with 18 points. Junior Connor Siegenthaler provided 13 points, including four 3-pointers. Fennimore got 12 from Kellen Kenney and 10 from Adam Larson.
Belleville 70, Orfordville Parkview 66
Also in the Middleton sectional, junior forward Royce Clark had 24 points to help the second-seeded Wildcats (12-11) move past the top-seeded Vikings (17-7).
Parkview made seven of its 10 3-pointers in the first half, but Belleville’s defense sparked a 44-27 run in the second half.
Belleville next faces New Glarus 7 p.m. Saturday at Middleton.