Why the Madison La Follette-Madison East boys basketball game was postponed Thursday night
Why the Madison La Follette-Madison East boys basketball game was postponed Thursday night

Three boys basketball games, including the varsity game, scheduled Thursday night at Madison East were postponed and all after-school activities at East were called off Thursday, Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said.

Madison La Follette and Madison East were scheduled to play boys basketball on the freshman, JV and varsity levels, Rogness said.

He also said the Madison East/La Follette boys hockey game Thursday night at Sun Prairie was postponed.

The East High School building was to close as of 4 p.m., according to message sent to those at the school by East officials.

An 18-year-old La Follette High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon for having a loaded gun at the East Side Madison school, police said.

As a precaution, the Madison School District called off all athletic and co-curricular events at La Follette and East on Thursday evening. Rogness had declined to comment on the reason for the postponements, wanting that to come from the district. 

The postponements included the Big Eight Conference boys basketball game between host East (2-0 overall, 0-0 Big Eight) and La Follette (0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Eight), ranked seventh in Division 1 in the WisSports.net state coaches’ poll.

The game between the Madison East-Side rivals was scheduled to be the Big Eight opener for both teams and also La Follette’s first game after neither school played in 2020-21 due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 2019-20 season, top-seeded La Follette and second-seeded East had been scheduled to meet in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final March 14, 2020, but the WIAA halted the season late the night of March 12, 2020, because of COVID-19.

Madison East senior guard Massi Malterer is averaging 26.5 points per game and shooting 59.1% from the field after the Purgolders’ first two games.

Freshman Clevon Easton Jr. is averaging 19.5 points and five rebounds per game.

East split its opening two non-conference games.

Easton Jr. had 28 points and five rebounds, Malterer totaled 19 points and four steals and freshman guard Chris Davis Jr. added 10 points in the Purgolders’ 68-60 victory over Milwaukee King. Malterer then poured in 34 points, sophomore forward Greg Smith Jr. contributed 13 and Easton Jr. added 11 points in an 86-77 loss to West Allis Central.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

