Middleton boys basketball coach Kevin Bavery has had an eventful 10-day stretch.

Bavery, who’s been Middleton’s head coach for 17 years, was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Then his team earned at least a share of the Big Eight Conference title with a dramatic 51-50 victory over Sun Prairie West on Friday night.

On Sunday, Middleton (20-1 overall), ranked second in Division 1 in last week’s Associated Press poll, received the second seed in WIAA Division 1 Sectional 3 when the brackets were revealed.

The WBCA Hall of Fame induction is scheduled for Sept. 24 in Wisconsin Dells. In the coaches’ category, Bavery was thrilled and humbled to be one of 12 coaches selected.

Bavery’s long coaching career as an assistant or head coach has included stints at Watertown, Oregon, Cedarburg and Middleton, including 32 years as a head coach at Oregon (13), Cedarburg (two) and Middleton (17). He led Oregon to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in 2000.

He said he thought about whether he would receive the Hall call at some point when he watched other coaching colleagues receive the honor in past years.

“I wondered, `Would it ever be possible for me?’’’ Bavery said. “But you don’t get into it for that reason and you don’t stay in it for that reason.”

Bavery said coaching is about the people you meet and the relationships you build.

“I’ve had really good people to work with, good administrators, good players and coaches. … I’ve been really fortunate,” Bavery said.

He realizes people sometimes get set in their ways as the years pass, but he said he believes he’s been adaptable and open to change during his coaching career.

“I like innovating,” he said.

He indicated his current team has been a joy to coach.

“The practices have just been energetic or fun,” he said. “I can’t think of a day I didn’t enjoy going to practice. We always work hard, we’re always laughing, we always smile, we always have a good time — even when we are getting after it.”

He believes the feeling of togetherness on the team is genuine.

“It’s a great vibe every night,” he said.

The Cardinals, led by 6-foot-6 senior Gavyn Hurley (a Winona State commit) and 6-10 sophomore Will Garlock, have nine players 6-5 or taller on a 19-player roster.

And while their length causes opponents problems, Bavery said: “Length without effort doesn’t give you much. Just length. But we are active. … These guys can move. They can handle the ball.”

The Cardinals, who are 16-1 in the Big Eight, have three regular-season games remaining — starting with Verona on Tuesday.

Middleton won its first 17 games prior to dropping a 75-72 overtime decision Feb. 3 at Madison La Follette, a result which Bavery said helped his team refocus.

Middleton freshman Isaiah Oliver came up with a loose ball off a turnover and scored in the final seconds in the victory over Sun Prairie West.

Middleton, which figured to earn the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the sectional, received the second seed and gained additional motivation after Hartland Arrowhead received the top seed when the computerized seeds were announced Sunday by the WIAA.

Middleton will have a first-round bye for the postseason and will open play March 3 against the winner of the Feb. 28 game between 15th-seeded Madison East and 18th-seeded Madison West.

“There is no question it is the deepest sectional in the state,” Bavery said.

He believes a dozen teams are capable of winning the sectional and three to five are capable of becoming Division 1 state champion.

“It’s going to be fun to watch from a fans’ standpoint,” he said. “All eyes are on that sectional.”

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving championships