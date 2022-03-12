Westosha Central routs Oregon in WIAA Division 2 boys basketball sectional final

WATERTOWN — When the Oregon boys basketball team erased an 18-point deficit to surge past DeForest earlier in the week, coach Chris Siebert acknowledged a presence of magic necessary to complete the comeback.

One game later, with a trip to the state tournament on the line, the Panthers were 17 points behind Westosha Central at halftime and in need of more magic.

They'd already used it all.

Westosha Central was completely aware of the comeback Oregon had pulled off to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 sectional final and the Falcons continued to control the pace of play and offensive glass as they earned a 79-48 victory Saturday. With the win, the Falcons advance to the state tournament next weekend in the Kohl Center.

Senior guard Jack Rose, who scored 19 points to lead the Falcons, made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put an exclamation point on a 16–0 run. Rose’s basket followed two Devin Griffin layups that were scored in transition after a pair of Oregon turnovers and an air ball in the final 30 seconds of the half.

“Honestly, we are very good in transition and (Westosha’s) zone defense bothered us,” Siebert said. “Their zone defense was big, long, and physical. I think they made us feel uncomfortable offensively in our ability to move and cut. We don’t see a zone with that much length and athleticism and strength.”

In the first four minutes of play, Oregon senior guard Ryne Panzer made a pair of 3-pointers and Casey Schoenecker made another to tie the game at 9 with 13 minutes, 44 seconds to play. At that juncture, the Panthers were putting pressure on the Westosha game plan to settle into their 1-3-1 or 2-3 half-court defenses.

Over the next 7:31, Oregon’s only points came on a pair of free throws by 6-foot-5 junior Schoenecker in one of the few possessions the Panthers were able to complete an entry pass to penetrate the interior of the Westosha zone.

The Falcons stayed in their zones until their lead was trimmed to 21-20 after Panzer made his third 3-pointer and Evan Miles threatened to heat up by adding two 3-pointers of his own.

“Early on, we were in (our zones) and they just weren’t missing,” said Rose, who has offers from Maryland, Toledo and UW-Milwaukee, according to 247 Sports. “So we made the adjustment to man, and then converted on the offensive end with fastbreaks and that got us started.”

Because of the magic harnessed against DeForest, Rose said Westosha Central was cognizant of Oregon’s ability to surge offensively, which helped the Falcons maintain focus entering the second half. Griffin, who finished with 18 points, made a transition layup early and Westosha continued to roll.

“Once we started turning the ball over and we saw the score creep away a little bit and you start missing, you start thinking a little bit more (about missing shots),” Panzer said. “Their defense gets tougher and they’re even more in your face.”

The Falcons (25-2) scored 23 consecutive points to win their 16th game in a row and end the season for the Panthers (23-5), who entered on a 16-game winning streak and had their sights set on a state berth for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

“It’s tough to lose this one, but we did something really special here: the whole crew, the whole team; especially the seniors,” said Panzer, who scored 11 points.

Though magic has been a theme this season for Oregon, the historical season was no mysterious trick, according to Siebert.

“When my alarm went off at 6:30, I knew I had to get up and get to the school because otherwise there would be 15 kids hanging out in the parking lot ready to go at 7 a.m.,” Siebert said. “They really like each other, being in the gym together and that makes them special. …

“We’d often have to kick them out of the gym 45 minutes after practice because they needed to go home but they wanted to keep playing. They really like each other, being in the gym together and that makes them special.”