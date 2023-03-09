The impending weather has forced changes to Thursday’s boys basketball sectional semifinals. Multiple games involving local teams have changed the start times in an attempt to avoid the forecasted winter storm.
Here is the schedule for the games involving local teams.
Division 1
No. 2 Middleton vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Hamilton, 5:30 p.m. at Sun Prairie East
Division 2
No. 1 McFarland vs. No. 2 Stoughton, 7 p.m. at Oregon
Division 3
No. 1 Madison Edgewood vs. No. 2 Turner, 5:30 p.m. at Janesville Craig
