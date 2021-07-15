WBCA All-Star boys basketball: Stoughton's Cael McGee shines in final shot

“I’m ready,” McGee said of his upcoming transition. “I’m really looking forward to getting out there and getting with the team.”

He will head there on a positive note. He scored 14 points to help the Red All-Stars beat the White All-Stars, 118-108. McGee helped his team cap off a strong fourth quarter with two slam dunks in the final two minutes.

“It was really fun,” McGee said of the dunks. “When we played, I lived in Dane County where (the crowds were) really restricted. So, being able to do that in front of a bunch of people, it was really nice to hear that again.”

It’s no wonder he selected a college known within its division for their game crowds.

McGee also mentioned that another fun aspect to the game was getting to play with so many friends he grew up playing club basketball with.

On his team specifically, it was Onalaska’s Victor Desmond.

“I’ve played with him since 16U; we played a little 17U together and we’ve been really good buddies,” McGee said. “I stopped playing with the (club) team for a little bit, so it was nice to get out here and play with him again.”