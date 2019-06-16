Will Mahoney of Appleton West scored a game-high 31 points and led the White boys basketball team to 103-95 victory over the Red team in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-Star Game at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The games pit two teams from each of the WIAA's five enrollment divisions. All players are 2019 graduates. Five girls games were played on Friday.
Mahoney hit five three-point baskets and went 6-6 from the free throw line, and had a game-high four steals.
Levi Borchert of Kimberly scored 18 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, AJ Makinen of Muskego had 21 points and went 5-9 from three-point range and Brock Voigt of Sun Prairie went 6-for-10 with 16 points for the winners.
Ryan Waddell of Mequon Homestead and Luke Taylor of Germantown each scored 22 points for the Red team.
D2: White 96, Red 94
The Division 2 White boys went on a 37-point scoring binge in the fourth quarter Saturday to pull out a 96-94 victory over the Red.
Jacob Everson of Menasha led the White team with 21 points, and Portage’s Eli Considine added 18 points and East Troy’s Michael Polakoski scored 17. Lucas Steiber of Green Bay Southwest had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the winners.
The Red team was led by Mount Horeb’s Gunnar Nortman, with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and DeForest’s Austin Westra, with 18 points. McFarland’s Trevon Chislom totaled 13 points and seven rebounds.
D3: White 87, Red 81
Evan Gitter of Omro and Noah Mueller of Little Chute scored 17 points each to help the White team hold off a late run by the Red in the Division 3 game.
Jack Monis of Lakeside Lutheran added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the White, and Logan Benson of Ellsworth had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Red team, which entered the fourth quarter with an 11-point deficit, got 16 points from Mayson Hazaert of Wrightstown, 14 points from Zane Short of Denmark and 13 points and 14 rebounds from Patrick Suemnick of Denmark.
D4: White 82, Red 66
The White team started the game with a 20-11 run and went on a 22-10 spurt in the third quarter to pull away from the Red in the Division 4 game.
Stryker Fitzsimons of Darlington tallied 15 points and six rebounds for the White team, George Scharlau of Colfax had 12 and Jaden Kreklow of New Glarus totaled 11 points.
The Red got 15 points from Chombi Lambert of Manitowoc Roncalli and 12 from Carter Hanke of Marathon.
D5: Red 87, White 81
Barneveld’s Malcolm Reed led the Red team with eight rebounds and five assists, and totaled three points as his team went on a 22-16 scoring run in the third quarter to open a nine-point lead in the Division 5 game.
Justin Kuehl of Hustisford led the Red team with 21 points, Jake Roberts of Randolph added 19 and Alex Schmidt of Mercer had 17.
The White team got 12 points and eight rebounds from Samuel Meerstein of Green Bay NEW Lutheran, 11 points from Jarek Nelson of Prairie Farm and six points and 10 rebounds from Bryce Fuerlinger of Marshfield Columbus.