Waunakee's Jaxson Zibell, Lodi's Trey Traeder, New Glarus' Alexah Mellenberger make college choices

Waunakee senior Jaxson Zibell announced on Twitter that he has committed to Ripon College and plans to play men’s basketball.
Zibell, as a junior, was a second-team all-conference selection in boys basketball in the Badger North Conference in 2019-20.
Zibell tweeted: “I’m very excited to announce my commitment to play college basketball at Ripon College! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, friends and family who have helped me get to this point and for the continued support throughout the years!!”
Lodi's Trey Traeder makes college decision
Lodi’s Trey Traeder, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, announced on Twitter he has committed to Edgewood College and plans to play men’s basketball.
Traeder, as a junior, was a second-team all-conference choice in boys basketball in the Capitol North Conference in 2019-20.
Traeder tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Edgewood College. Go Eagles!“
New Glarus' Alexah Mellenberger commits for volleyball
New Glarus senior Alexah Mellenberger has committed to Central College in Iowa and plans to compete in women's volleyball, according to New Glarus athletics on Twitter.
Mellenberger, as a junior, was a first-team all-conference selection in volleyball the Capitol South Conference in 2019.
New Glarus athletics tweeted a congratulatory message with this from Mellenberger: “I wanted to let everyone know that I have officially committed to Central College to continue playing volleyball and to continue my education. Thank you to all my coaches, teacher, grandparents and parents for supporting and encouraging me. This would not have been possible without all of them. Thank you.”