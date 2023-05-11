Longtime Waunakee boys basketball coach Dana MacKenzie’s contract was not renewed for the 2023-24 season.

The action was taken at the Waunakee school board meeting Monday night.

MacKenzie, who’s been the Warriors’ coach for the past 20 years, wrote in a message on social media late Tuesday that he was “extremely disappointed” and “heartbroken” with the decision by the Waunakee school board.

Waunakee athletic director Aaron May declined comment Tuesday and directed questions to Waunakee district administrator Randy Guttenberg. Messages left for Guttenberg on Tuesday weren’t immediately returned.

Anne Blackburn, communications and engagement specialist for the Waunakee school district, forwarded a statement Wednesday morning:

“The Waunakee Community School District will be seeking a new varsity boys basketball coach for the 2023-2024 season. The posting for this position will be forthcoming and will be available on the district website. A process is being established to fill this position, as soon as possible.

“The district will not be commenting further about this personnel matter. The school district would like to thank Dana MacKenzie for his years serving as the head boys basketball coach at Waunakee Community High School.”

MacKenzie, contacted for comment Tuesday, responded in an email that he would issue a statement, which he did Tuesday night.

“I am extremely disappointed with the Waunakee Community School District’s decision not to renew my contract as the varsity boys basketball head coach for the 2023-24 season, a decision which appears to have been made without any input from me or the returning players,” MacKenzie wrote on Twitter. “Over the last 20 years, and with the help of so many assistant coaches, managers, parents, and players, we have developed a program admired and respected by coaches and communities throughout the state of Wisconsin.

“There are many statistical highlights, including 332 varsity wins, 12 conference championships, nine regional championships and three state tournament appearances, but I am most proud of the role our staff played in developing adolescents into young adults the Waunakee community should be proud of.

“Our program always prioritized respectful behavior, performance in the classroom, and the athletic code of conduct over wins!

“Sadly, I believe the Board’s decision was influenced by the actions of a small group of people in the community who have recently attacked my character and reputation with unsubstantiated allegations to achieve this very outcome. Their obsessive harassment of our staff led to numerous open records requests, multiple investigations, and even legal action, hoping they would find wrongdoing to use against me.

“Their relentless pursuit of my dismissal demanded countless hours by school administrators, Hoops Club volunteers, and our staff to scrutinize these unsubstantiated accusations.

“To be clear, these accusations are categorically false!

“I am heartbroken that I will not be able to coach my two sons, who grew up in the Waunakee High School gym, along with the hundreds of youth players through their high school career.

“While this process, and ultimately the Board’s decision, has had a tremendously adverse effect on me and my family, I wish nothing but the best for the future of Waunakee basketball.

“While there are too many people for me to `thank’ publicly, I need to acknowledge my longstanding assistant coaches, Tyler Selk, Jeff Knatz, and Blake Knutson. It was a good run!

“Currently, this is my only comment on the matter as I explore all my options going forward.”

Specifics weren’t disclosed about the accusations he mentioned.

Badger East Conference champion Waunakee finished 21-5 this past season. The third-seeded Warriors defeated 14th-seeded Oconomowoc 54-53 in their playoff opener and lost to sixth-seeded Milwaukee Hamilton 73-67 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.

Blackburn indicated the district wouldn’t respond further to MacKenzie’s comments.

Waunakee families were advised of the coaching decision in a letter from May that included the district statement and that “the status and update on youth camps and other boys basketball related programs for this summer will be determined and communicated” in the coming days.

Waunakee made three WIAA state tournament appearances in MacKenzie’s tenure as the Warriors’ coach.

Waunakee advanced to the Division 2 state championship game in 2016, defeating Whitnall 62-59 in the semifinals prior to dropping a 91-62 decision to Kaukauna in the title game.

Waunakee lost to Merrill 55-52 in the Division 2 semifinals in 2011 and lost to La Crosse Central 78-56 in the Division 2 semifinals in 2017.

