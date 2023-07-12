Waunakee didn’t look far to find the new leader of its boys basketball team, announcing former assistant Tyler Selk as the coach in a news release Wednesday.

Selk succeeds Dana MacKenzie, who had his contract non-renewed by the Waunakee Community School District’s Board of Education at its regularly scheduled meeting May 11. The 1999 Randolph graduate had long served as an assistant alongside MacKenzie during the latter’s 20-year tenure leading the Warriors.

Selk, who also served as a 5th-grade teacher in the Waunakee Community School District, also has coached at numerous youth levels of the Waunakee Boys Basketball Program.

“Coach Selk’s experience working with students on the court, in the classroom, and the community is going to be a positive addition to our boys’ basketball program,” new Waunakee athletic director Nick Conrad wrote in the release. “We look forward to the program continuing to grow.”

In the release, Conrad said Selk’s “experience and willingness to work with all levels of the boys basketball program” was a major piece in the committee’s recommendation for him to succeed MacKenzie.

MacKenzie turned Waunakee into the one of the area’s best programs during his tenure, leading the Warriors to 12 conference championships, nine regional titles and WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearances in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

There was speculation whether MacKenzie would be reinstated after the Board of Education held a special meeting on the morning of May 23 to hear public comments about its decision to not bring him back.

More than 100 people were in attendance, with both former and current players speaking in support of MacKenzie. While his contract wasn’t on the agenda at that meeting, the board discussed it at its regularly scheduled meeting on June 12, ultimately opting to promote his former assistant, who has a storied playing history in his own right.

After helping lead Randolph to three consecutive WIAA Division 4 state championship game appearances from 1996-98, including the Rockets’ first two titles in 1996 and 1998, Selk went on to have a record-setting career at UW-Platteville.

The forward earned first-team All-WIAC honors from 2001-03, one of only four players in school history to do so. Selk still holds the UW-Platteville record with 103 consecutive starts and also ranks second all-time in rebounding with 818 and third all-time in scoring with 1,621 points.

Selk scored in double figures 83 times in his career, including 26 double-doubles, and was a two-time National Association of Basketball Coaches All-West Region second-team pick. He was inducted into the UW-Platteville Hall of Fame in 2019.