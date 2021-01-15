Waunakee boys basketball team edges DeForest

WISCONSIN DELLS — Only about nine miles separate the communities of DeForest and Waunakee.
But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County, the longtime sports rivals needed to look outside Dane County once their respective school boards gave approval to play winter sports.
That brought the Waunakee and DeForest boys basketball teams to JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells — some 40 miles to the north and west — on Friday night.
Even with only a small group of onlookers on hand because spectators weren’t permitted, the teams turned in an intense duel that came down to a missed final shot.
Waunakee, demonstrating good depth and pounding the paint, came away with a 67-65 non-conference victory.
“I feel great about it,” Waunakee coach Dana MacKenzie said about playing the game in Wisconsin Dells. “It’s better than not playing. It took us a while, but the school board trusted us to do it safely so that’s what we are doing. And the kids get a chance.”
Senior guard Jaxson Zibell made four 3-pointers and led balanced Waunakee (2-3) with 12 points. Senior Caden Nelson and 6-foot-6 junior Andrew Keller scored 11 points apiece, while 6-7 junior Joey Fuhremann (11 points), senior Randy Vojtisek (10 points) and senior Casey Fischer (nine points on three 3-pointers) provided punch off the bench.
That offset a 29-point performance by DeForest junior guard Max Weisbrod, who drained six 3-pointers. Junior Deven Magli and senior Trace Grundahl added 10 and nine points, respectively, for DeForest (2-2).
Zibell made a 3-pointer from the left corner, increasing Waunakee’s lead to 66-60 with 1 minute, 4 seconds remaining.
Weisbrod answered with a 3-pointer, cutting the Norskies’ deficit to 66-63 with 53 seconds to play. Weisbrod rallied the Norskies within one point, driving to the basket and banking in a shot with 22 seconds remaining.
The Warriors had an opportunity to build their lead at the free throw line down the stretch, but missed the front end of two one-and-one situations. Waunakee grabbed offensive rebounds each time and Warriors junior Drew Lavold made the second free throw in a double-bonus situation with 11.1 seconds to play — boosting Waunakee’s lead to 67-65.
On the Norskies’ final possession, Weisbrod drew a double team as he drove to the basket. He passed to Magli, but his 3-point attempt from the right wing missed as time expired.
“That’s a shot he makes all day long, so we’ll take it,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said.
Waunakee used a 13-4 run in seizing a 61-52 lead with 3:01 to play. But DeForest kept chipping away, with Max Weisbrod’s 3-pointer bringing the Norskies within 63-60 with 1:29 remaining.
“It was a great game, (it’s) a great rivalry,” Craig Weisbrod said. “I really liked the way our kids came back.”
The Norskies, behind five points apiece from Weisbrod and Magli, scored the game’s first 10 points. But the Warriors answered with a 12-0 run.
“The fact they did fight their way out of it is pretty impressive,” MacKenzie said.
The Warriors’ length and determination paid off, too.
“The effort and competitiveness was there tonight, and that’s the difference in the left column and the right column,” MacKenzie said.
Said Craig Weisbrod: “We shot five free throws to their 20 free throws, so give them credit for winning the paint. While I’m super proud of (his players) — they did a great job — we’ve got to get it inside and get to the paint.”
A doubleheader between the Waunakee and DeForest boys and girls varsity basketball teams had been scheduled.
But DeForest athletic director Rick Henert said Friday morning the girls game was called off for precautionary reasons because the Waunakee girls were in contact tracing for COVID-19 and they potentially wouldn’t have had enough players.