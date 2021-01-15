Waunakee boys basketball team edges DeForest

WISCONSIN DELLS — Only about nine miles separate the communities of DeForest and Waunakee.

But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County, the longtime sports rivals needed to look outside Dane County once their respective school boards gave approval to play winter sports.

That brought the Waunakee and DeForest boys basketball teams to JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells — some 40 miles to the north and west — on Friday night.

Even with only a small group of onlookers on hand because spectators weren’t permitted, the teams turned in an intense duel that came down to a missed final shot.

Waunakee, demonstrating good depth and pounding the paint, came away with a 67-65 non-conference victory.

“I feel great about it,” Waunakee coach Dana MacKenzie said about playing the game in Wisconsin Dells. “It’s better than not playing. It took us a while, but the school board trusted us to do it safely so that’s what we are doing. And the kids get a chance.”