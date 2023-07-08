The Waunakee Community School District’s search for a new boys basketball coach remains ongoing, despite public support behind the reinstatement of Dana MacKenzie, the district confirmed.

“We are following our established hiring practices/protocols and when we have an update on the new coach, we will have a media release when that process is completed,” wrote district administrator Randy Guttenberg and principal Brian Borowski in an email to the State Journal.

The Waunakee Board of Education elected to not renew MacKenzie’s contract at its regularly scheduled meeting May 11. The Board of Education later held a special meeting on the morning of May 23 to hear public comments about its decision to not bring back MacKenzie, who finished his 20th season leading the Warriors in May.

More than 100 people were in attendance, with both former and current players speaking in support of MacKenzie, who they want reinstated. At the meeting MacKenzie said his contract wasn’t renewed because the WCSD Board of Education was “seeking a culture change.”

While MacKenzie’s contract was not on the agenda for that meeting, it was on the agenda for its regularly scheduled meeting on June 12. The board went into closed session to discuss “the School Board's Decision, Including Community Feedback, Related to the School Board's Decision from 5-8-23 Regarding the Employment of the Boy's Basketball Coach,” according to the district BoardBook website.

MacKenzie, who posted on social media following the news of his ouster that he was “extremely disappointed” and “heartbroken” with the decision by the Waunakee school board.

"Sadly, I believe the Board’s decision was influenced by the actions of a small group of people in the community who have recently attacked my character and reputation with unsubstantiated allegations to achieve this very outcome," MacKenzie wrote. "Their obsessive harassment of our staff led to numerous open records requests, multiple investigations, and even legal action, hoping they would find wrongdoing to use against me."

MacKenzie described the allegations as "categorically false."

During his two-decades long tenure he led the Warriors to 12 conference championships, nine regional titles and three WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearances in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Waunakee advanced to the Division 2 state championship game in 2016, defeating Whitnall 62-59 in the semifinals prior to dropping a 91-62 decision to Kaukauna in the title game.

Waunakee lost to Merrill 55-52 in the Division 2 semifinals in 2011 and lost to La Crosse Central 78-56 in the Division 2 semifinals in 2017.

He amassed 332 varsity wins, going 21-5 this past season, including a perfect 14-0 in Badger East Conference play to capture another league title.

Photos: WIAA state boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center