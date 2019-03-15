Try 3 months for $3

Watertown Luther Prep senior Micah Kieselhorst is among the competitors in the WIAA 3-Point Challenge prior to Saturday’s championship games at the Kohl Center.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

A ticket for the Division 3, 4 and 5 championship games session is required to attend the 3-Point Challenge.

The top two players per division were chosen for the contest based on the best 3-point field-goal percentage with a minimum of 75 attempts during the regular season, according to a WIAA release.

There are 10 participants. 

Kieselhorst will represent Division 3.

The contestants representing Division 1 are De Pere sophomore Will Dehn and Stevens Point senior Adam Willoughby.

Division 2 participants are Mosinee senior Casey Kowalski and Wausau East senior Ryan LaCerte.

Representing Division 3 are Kieselhorst and Ripon senior Hunter Auchtung.

From Division 4 are Manitowoc Lutheran junior Trey Zastrow and Phillips senior Austin Edwards.

The Division 5 contestants are Eleva-Strum sophomore Nick Higley and Randolph senior Jake Roberts.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

