Watertown Luther Prep senior Micah Kieselhorst is among the competitors in the WIAA 3-Point Challenge prior to Saturday’s championship games at the Kohl Center.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
A ticket for the Division 3, 4 and 5 championship games session is required to attend the 3-Point Challenge.
The top two players per division were chosen for the contest based on the best 3-point field-goal percentage with a minimum of 75 attempts during the regular season, according to a WIAA release.
There are 10 participants.
Kieselhorst will represent Division 3.
The contestants representing Division 1 are De Pere sophomore Will Dehn and Stevens Point senior Adam Willoughby.
Division 2 participants are Mosinee senior Casey Kowalski and Wausau East senior Ryan LaCerte.
Representing Division 3 are Kieselhorst and Ripon senior Hunter Auchtung.
From Division 4 are Manitowoc Lutheran junior Trey Zastrow and Phillips senior Austin Edwards.
The Division 5 contestants are Eleva-Strum sophomore Nick Higley and Randolph senior Jake Roberts.