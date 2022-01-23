 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: How Fort Atkinson's Brennan Trader's 'biggest dream' came true in Badger Challenge
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Jack Opperman, Brennan Trader

Fort Atkinson's Jack Opperman (left) returned from a serious spine injury on Friday to help the Blackhawks defeat Portage 74-55 at DeForest High School. His friend since they were young, Brennan Trader (right), who has autism, also got in the game late and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the night extra special for Fort Atkinson.

 Dan Larson

DEFOREST — The first game of this weekend's boys basketball Badger Challenge at DeForest High School, pitting Fort Atkinson from the Southeast pod against Portage from the Northwest pod on Friday night, lacked much punch, if any at all.

Until the end.

In a game won by Fort 74-55, the final three points proved to be the most exciting.

Brennan Trader, who has autism and plays only in those rare moments when the bench gets emptied, canned a 3-pointer at the buzzer and was promptly mobbed by his teammates in an uproar.

6 observations from boys basketball action at the Badger Challenge this weekend

“Honestly, it was my biggest dream come true,” the affable junior said. “I’ve been waiting all year to hit a shot like that, and to get everybody to go nuts for me was just awesome.”

Nuts, indeed. Trader lost his shoe in the melee.

“It was because I got tackled by everybody. That was hilarious — except for the fact I hit my head on the ground,” he said. “That’s getting caught up in the heat of the moment.”

Trader’s basket only added to an already special night for the Blackhawks as they got 6-foot-5 junior Jack Opperman back from a serious spinal injury that not only threatened his athletic future but his mobility as well.

He lost feeling from his neck down for “a significant period of time,” Blackhawks coach Mike Hintz said.

“He was in a neck brace for more than two weeks with another four weeks of physical therapy," Hintz said. "According to his doctor, this could have been a much more serious injury.”

Opperman scored only three points in the win, but his return means that Fort is at full strength for the first time all season.

They got 6-5 senior Drew Evans, a preferred walk-on for the University of Wisconsin football team, back from a back injury Dec. 18. With Evans and Opperman back in the lineup, the Blackhawks hope to turn in a strong second half after going 6-6 prior to Friday’s win.

Trader, a neighbor and close friend of Opperman’s since they were young, was especially happy to see his buddy return to the floor.

“His struggle to come back and do what he did tonight, it’s just good for my heart,” Trader said. “A lot of people might not know this, but when he got hurt I was considering quitting my JV practice to ride with him to the hospital. That’s how much he means to me. He’s been the biggest supporter of me since I first came to this program two years ago.”

Opperman said other than a little fatigue and getting used to facing an opponent again, his return went well.

And he’s ready to help the Blackhawks start building for the postseason.

“I think we can make a run,” he said. “I think we can do a lot of special things.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

