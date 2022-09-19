Verona turns to La Follette for next boys basketball coach

Curtrel Robinson is making a coaching move within the Big Eight Conference.

Robinson has been hired as Verona’s boys basketball coach.

Robinson, who coached the Madison La Follette boys basketball team since 2014, directed the Lancers to the Big Eight title and a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal appearance last season. He’s a former La Follette player who was part of the Lancers’ Division 1 state championship team in 2002.

“Coach Robinson is a highly successful and respected coach in the Big Eight Conference and Wisconsin, and we are ecstatic to have him as the new leader of our boys basketball program,” Verona athletic director and activities director Joel Zimba said Monday. “He has had success everywhere he has been, (including) as a player, and he checks all of the boxes regarding what you're looking for in a leader of young adults. We are excited for what's ahead and the tremendous impact that coach Robinson will make on our district as a whole.”

Robinson replaces Reggie Patterson, who was named the Madison Edgewood boys basketball coach in August. Patterson, who coached at Verona from 2020-22, replaced longtime Crusaders coach Chris Zwettler.

Robinson works in the Verona Area School District, where his role is restorative practice and student engagement and as the assistant athletic director at Badger Ridge Middle School.

“I feel fortunate to work in a field I am passionate about,” Robinson said in a release from Verona. “Basketball is more than a game to me, it's a lifestyle. There are a lot of life lessons learned in basketball, and I love making that connection. Being a part of the game of basketball for so long has helped me navigate the diverse world we live in. I plan to share those same connections, lessons and experiences with the young men at Verona Area High School. … I'm excited and looking forward to the opportunity to bring a new era of basketball to (Verona).”

Robinson played basketball at La Follette and Winona State University, which won two NCAA Division II national championships and a Division II record 57 consecutive games while he was there.

He began his high school coaching career in 2010-11 as Monona Grove’s JV coach then was Sun Prairie’s JV coach from 2011-2013, according to the release.

He was named as La Follette’s coach in October 2014.

The Lancers won Big Eight titles in 2020 and 2022 in addition to four regional titles and advanced to four sectional finals.

La Follette was 19-5 overall and 16-2 in the Big Eight last season, falling to Sun Prairie in overtime in the sectional semifinal. Verona was 11-14 and 6-12; the Wildcats lost to Hartland Arrowhead in a regional semifinal.

When La Follette won the state title in 2002, the team was led by coach Eric Nelson and included players Quincy Henderson, Michael Flowers, Jason Flowers, Jonte Flowers and Terrence Jackson.