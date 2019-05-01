Verona has hired Ed Singleton as its boys basketball coach, Verona athletic director Mark Kryka said Wednesday.
Singleton was a coach in the Madison La Follette basketball program, coaching the freshmen and helping with the varsity program, Kryka said. Curtrel Robinson is the varsity coach at La Follette.
“We are excited to have Ed join our staff and look forward to many great things,” Kryka said in an email. “He is very excited to make a start at the varsity head coaching position.”
Singleton replaces Jevin Budde, who was 16-30 in two seasons at Verona. In March, Kryka said Budde stepped down.
The Wildcats finished 7-16 this past season, including 6-12 and in eighth place in the Big Eight Conference. Fourth-seeded Sun Prairie defeated 13th-seeded Verona 50-38 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. Sun Prairie wound up advancing to the Division 1 state title game, falling to Brookfield Central.
Verona was 9-14 overall and 6-12 in the Big Eight (seventh place) in Budde’s first season in 2017-18.
Verona hired Budde as its boys basketball coach in May, 2017.
Budde had been an assistant at Middleton in 2016-17. Budde coached at North Scott High School in Iowa in 2015-16; he was head men's basketball coach at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota in 2011-15; he was an assistant coach at the University of Mary in 2009-11; he was a graduate assistant at the University of Omaha in 2006-08; and an assistant at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota.
Budde had replaced Alan Buss, who resigned in April, 2017.