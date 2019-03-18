Verona has an opening for its boys basketball coach after Jevin Budde stepped down as coach, Verona athletic director Mark Kryka said Monday.
The position will be posted soon, Kryka said in an email.
Budde was 16-30 in two seasons at Verona.
The Wildcats finished 7-16 this past season, including 6-12 and in eighth place in the Big Eight Conference. Fourth-seeded Sun Prairie defeated 13th-seeded Verona 50-38 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. Sun Prairie wound up advancing to the Division 1 state title game, falling to Brookfield Central.
Verona was 9-14 overall and 6-12 in the Big Eight (seventh place) in Budde’s first season in 2017-18.
Verona hired Budde as its boys basketball coach in May, 2017.
Budde had been an assistant at Middleton in 2016-17. Budde coached at North Scott High School in Iowa in 2015-16; he was head men's basketball coach at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota in 2011-15; he was an assistant coach at the University of Mary in 2009-11; he was a graduate assistant at the University of Omaha in 2006-08; and an assistant at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota.
Budde had replaced Alan Buss, who resigned in April, 2017.