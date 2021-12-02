 Skip to main content
Verona beats Sun Prairie in Big Eight boys basketball season opener
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | VERONA 68, SUN PRAIRIE 55

Verona beats Sun Prairie in Big Eight boys basketball season opener

VERONA — This boys basketball season is only in its infancy.

The journey playing games will develop teams’ identities.

So it stood to reason that Verona, after playing two non-conference games, would have an advantage over Sun Prairie, making its season debut Thursday night.

That proved to be true. Verona opened a 19-point lead late in the first half and carried on for a 68-55 Big Eight Conference victory.

“I’m already excited where we are right now,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said. “But it’s a marathon, not a race.”

The Wildcats’ Jonah Anderson, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, scored a team-high 16 points. He led a balanced attack that had three other players score in double figures: junior Gavin Farrell (12 points) and senior Kyle Krantz and freshman Drew Murphy, who had 11 points apiece.

“It’s always good to start early,” Patterson said. “I think it was an advantage for us to play two games. … I think that Sun Prairie team is destined to be really good. You could tell us having two games before their first game was to our advantage.

“We have a saying, `All in.’ I think everybody around the country uses that. But I try to instill it in these guys in the huddle, every time I call a timeout, I’m preaching, `All in, stay together, discipline. All in, stay together, discipline.’ My guys have bought into that.”

Verona (3-0 overall, 1-0 Big Eight) used a 9-0 run to seize an 11-4 lead and steadily built its lead. Anderson made three consecutive baskets during a 6-0 run that extended Verona’s lead to 28-11 with 4 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first half.

“We’ve been playing for a while,” Anderson said when asked about the team’s cohesiveness. “Since we were kids, we’ve had the same group of guys. Our chemistry is off the charts. For a team that is just coming in (when a season starts), you don’t see it often, our chemistry is just there.”

Anderson said others told him he was capable of being a leader for the Wildcats.

“I took that role and ran with it,” Anderson said. “Senior year, I want to see our team really succeed.”

Said Patterson: “Jonah Anderson is the biggest leader I’ve ever seen. He has stepped up tremendously this year. He took over a leadership role, being a captain and controlling the group.”

Ben Olson, a 6-4 senior, led Sun Prairie (0-1, 0-1) with a game-high 22 points, including 14 in the second half. Darius Chestnut added 18 points for the Cardinals, who trailed 33-18 at halftime.

“We didn’t really execute very well on either end of the floor,” said Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos, who mixed man-to-man and 1-3-1 defenses. “Obviously, we have to tighten it up. We have to figure out `Who are we?’ and `What are we going to be doing?’

“We have to trust each other. All those little things that build a cohesive group of kids. It’s going to take some time. This is one basketball game. It’s a long journey here.”

Murphy, a 6-5 guard/forward who is the son of Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy, had 31 points in the Wildcats’ 79-74 season-opening victory over Racine Case. Farrell scored 21 in a 72-45 victory over Sauk Prairie.

La Follette-East postponed

The Big Eight boys basketball game between Madison La Follette and Madison East scheduled Thursday night at East was postponed and will be made up at a later date, East athletic director T.J. Rogness said.

An 18-year-old La Follette student was arrested Thursday afternoon for having a loaded gun at the East Side Madison school, police said.

As a precaution, the Madison School District called off all athletic and after-school activities at La Follette and East on Thursday evening.

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

