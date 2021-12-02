Verona beats Sun Prairie in Big Eight boys basketball season opener

VERONA — This boys basketball season is only in its infancy.
The journey playing games will develop teams’ identities.
So it stood to reason that Verona, after playing two non-conference games, would have an advantage over Sun Prairie, making its season debut Thursday night.
That proved to be true. Verona opened a 19-point lead late in the first half and carried on for a 68-55 Big Eight Conference victory.
“I’m already excited where we are right now,” Verona coach Reggie Patterson said. “But it’s a marathon, not a race.”
The Wildcats’ Jonah Anderson, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, scored a team-high 16 points. He led a balanced attack that had three other players score in double figures: junior Gavin Farrell (12 points) and senior Kyle Krantz and freshman Drew Murphy, who had 11 points apiece.
“It’s always good to start early,” Patterson said. “I think it was an advantage for us to play two games. … I think that Sun Prairie team is destined to be really good. You could tell us having two games before their first game was to our advantage.
“We have a saying, `All in.’ I think everybody around the country uses that. But I try to instill it in these guys in the huddle, every time I call a timeout, I’m preaching, `All in, stay together, discipline. All in, stay together, discipline.’ My guys have bought into that.”
Verona (3-0 overall, 1-0 Big Eight) used a 9-0 run to seize an 11-4 lead and steadily built its lead. Anderson made three consecutive baskets during a 6-0 run that extended Verona’s lead to 28-11 with 4 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first half.
“We’ve been playing for a while,” Anderson said when asked about the team’s cohesiveness. “Since we were kids, we’ve had the same group of guys. Our chemistry is off the charts. For a team that is just coming in (when a season starts), you don’t see it often, our chemistry is just there.”
Anderson said others told him he was capable of being a leader for the Wildcats.
“I took that role and ran with it,” Anderson said. “Senior year, I want to see our team really succeed.”
Said Patterson: “Jonah Anderson is the biggest leader I’ve ever seen. He has stepped up tremendously this year. He took over a leadership role, being a captain and controlling the group.”
Ben Olson, a 6-4 senior, led Sun Prairie (0-1, 0-1) with a game-high 22 points, including 14 in the second half. Darius Chestnut added 18 points for the Cardinals, who trailed 33-18 at halftime.
“We didn’t really execute very well on either end of the floor,” said Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos, who mixed man-to-man and 1-3-1 defenses. “Obviously, we have to tighten it up. We have to figure out `Who are we?’ and `What are we going to be doing?’
“We have to trust each other. All those little things that build a cohesive group of kids. It’s going to take some time. This is one basketball game. It’s a long journey here.”
Murphy, a 6-5 guard/forward who is the son of Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy, had 31 points in the Wildcats’ 79-74 season-opening victory over Racine Case. Farrell scored 21 in a 72-45 victory over Sauk Prairie.
La Follette-East postponed
The Big Eight boys basketball game between Madison La Follette and Madison East scheduled Thursday night at East was postponed and will be made up at a later date, East athletic director T.J. Rogness said.
An 18-year-old La Follette student was arrested Thursday afternoon for having a loaded gun at the East Side Madison school, police said.
As a precaution, the Madison School District called off all athletic and after-school activities at La Follette and East on Thursday evening.
Boys basketball preview: D-I prospect Braylen Blue highlights intriguing list of Big Eight's 10 players to know
Jacob Naber, sr., F, Janesville Parker
The 6-foot-7 senior is returning to a Parker team that saw some success last season, winning a Division 1 regional title. Naber finished with 13 points and almost nine rebounds per game for the Vikings. This season, with the two leading scorers having graduated in the spring, Naber will have more responsibility.
Massi Malterer, sr., G, Madison East
The 6-2 guard only saw seven minutes of action, scoring three points, in 2019-20 before the pandemic shut down the season. But coaches in the Big Eight respect his ability to score. He does most of his damage penetrating to the rim, but has shown off a jumper against AAU competition. He's one of the more intriguing, unknown commodities in the conference as the season starts.
Habib Alidu-Ball, jr., C, Madison East
Alidu-Ball is also one of the few holdovers from the talented 2019-20 Purgolder team that won the Middleton Sectional semifinal over Oconomowoc. He saw 11 minutes of action and scored one point as a freshman that season. The 6-6 center has the size to step in and anchor a defense, which the Purgolders will certainly take.
Clevon Easton, fr., G/F, Madison East
Easton has impressed coaches early on at East and looks like a young breakout candidate. He's an athletic wing with room to grow and will have the time to do so with Malterer and Alidu-Ball expected to lead the Purgolders.
Ahrman Lewis, jr., G, Madison La Follette
Lewis, like teammate Quinton Lomack (more on him shortly), has not played varsity basketball yet for La Follette, which went 23-1 two years ago and won its sectional semifinal over Waunakee before the season was canceled. Five of that team's top six scorers have since graduated, leaving an opening for the Lewis-Lomack backcourt to provide much-needed playmaking. Both players have impressed in AAU and other events over the summer.
Quinton Lomack, so., G, Madison La Follette
The 6-2 sophomore has impressed coaches in the Big Eight in events he's played in over the summer, like his backcourt running mate. With big Juck Riak (7.6 ppg) the only notable scorer back from the 2019-20 squad, La Follette has a desperate need for guards to step up. Lomack and Lewis could provide that.
Braylen Blue, jr., G, Madison Memorial
The 6-4 guard has left an impression on coaches who have seen Blue play even though he has yet to log a varsity minute. Those coaches aren't just high school and AAU coaches. College coaches have liked his game as well. Blue has picked up offers from Division I programs like Arizona State, UW-Milwaukee and Murray State.
Kaden Fosdick, jr., F, Middleton
Fosdick began his varsity career averaging more than eight points per game and was the Cardinals' third-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game. The 6-5 junior showed his athletic ability during the Cardinals boys volleyball season. His size and athleticism will be crucial to helping the Cardinals in the paint.
Logan Raffel, sr., G, Middleton
The 5-foot-11 senior led the Cardinals in scoring last season with 13.4 points per game, including a season-high 29 points against Monroe. The top returning 3-point shooter (10 made 3s a year ago), his presence will help stretch the floor for other top scorers like Fosdick and senior guard Nick Meinholz (9.1 ppg). Raffel is part of a deep senior class; in fact, Middleton's roster, according to Wissports.net, includes only seniors and juniors.
Ben Olson, sr., G/F, Sun Prairie
Olson is coming off an impressive junior season where he scored 18.6 points per game for the Cardinals, which makes him the top returning scorer in the conference after Janesville Craig's Angelo Rizzo (21.1) graduated in the spring. The 6-5 Olson improved his scoring output by eight points between his sophomore and junior years. Drew Houtakker (12.2 ppg) and Connor Carpenter (10.9) are both graduated, leaving Olson to take on more of a leadership role on the court.