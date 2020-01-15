Undefeated Madison La Follette is primed for boys basketball showdown with Madison East

“Even though you have returners, it’s a different year,” Lancers coach Curtrel Robinson said. “You have new guys coming in, so you are worried about chemistry and flow. It wasn’t until now that I can see us going to that next level.

“They are a good group. They show up every day. Our motto is `Every Day Matters.’ That is not just basketball. That also is in the classroom. Sometimes, your best `you’ might not be the best you, but the effort is there. We talk about that a lot. I think this group has really embodied that. I think these seniors have embodied that.”

The defensive-minded Lancers typically start five seniors — Probst, Isaiah Stewart, Dakovin Prather and twins Derek and David Gray.

They have enjoyed varying degrees of playing time during high school but now is their time, following in the footsteps of such players as Donneil Gray (older brother of Derek and David) and Troy Reeves.

“We get a chance to show what we can do,” Stewart said. “Once you are a senior, you are a leader on the team. For the younger folks, you are a leader to them.”

Probst (15.9 points per game), Stewart (15.6) and Derek Gray (11.2) lead the scoring, while Robinson said David Gray is the team’s Dennis Rodman, a mainstay rebounding and playing defense.