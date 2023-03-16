Last week West Salem senior Anna McConkey was playing in the WIAA girls basketball state tournament and one week later she watched her twin brother Brett McConkey get another WIAA boys basketball state appearance.

Anna McConkey said she was happy to finally play at state after seeing her brothers Brett and CJ McConkey appear last year.

"It's something you always dream of as kids, you play together at home and now I get to watch him on the big stage," Anna McConkey said.

Anna McConkey was one of over 100 students who were seated and ready to cheer on the Panthers an hour before tip-off on Thursday.

What is better than a snow day? Getting off school to support your classmates alongside your peers and a pep band at the Kohl Center.

"Anyone in our high school who wanted to go, their parents just had to call them in and it's an excused absence," West Salem athletic director Ryan Olson said.

The West Salem girls basketball team lost 46-34 to Kewaskum in the WIAA girls state tournament semifinals.

"Our student section shows up very well, we were at girls state basketball last weekend and pretty much the same group showed up, so it's an exciting time at West Salem," Olson said.

West Salem boys basketball was on the winning side of their state semifinal Thursday after beating Milwaukee Academy of Science 93-65.

Brett McConkey finished with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds. He was at his sister's game March 9, and said it was awesome to have multiple teams go to state.

“Being able to relate to one another after both going to state is a really great experience,” Brett McConkey said.

West Salem will play on Saturday afternoon in hopes of winning its first state championship against the winner of Brillion or Lakeside Lutheran. The Panthers lost to Lake Country Lutheran last season.

"We have a bad streak of winning silver balls so if we could bring home a gold ball that would be amazing," Anna McConkey said.

Photos: Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball defeats Edgewood 68-65