Trailways South boys basketball preview: Deerfield has a new coach in Nick Krull, and is picked as the team to beat

2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Palmyra-Eagle: 12-0, 21-4
Deerfield: 9-3,15-10
Orfordville Parkview: 8-4, 14-10
Williams Bay: 7-5 ,12-12
Johnson Creek: 4-8, 7-16
Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose: 2-10, 4-19
Madison Country Day: 0-12, 0-23
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Tyler Oswald, sr., Orfordville Parkview; Aiden Calderon, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Ben Venteicher, sr., Williams Bay.
Second team: Cal Fisher, so., Deerfield; Connor Simonson, sr., Orfordville Parkview; Jaden Randall, sr., Williams Bay.
Honorable mention: Colin Klade, jr., Deerfield; Colin Young, jr., Madison Country Day; Seth Byington, sr., Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Deerfield; 2, Orfordville Parkview; 3, Palmyra-Eagle, Williams Bay.
TEAM CAPSULES
Deerfield Demons
Coach: Nick Krull, first year.
Season status: Deerfield had planned to go on with its basketball season, but now has delayed it. Some schools within the Trailways South Conference have opted to call off or delay their seasons.
Returning starters: Cal Fisher, 5-10, so., G (16.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.2 apg); Colin Klade, 6-3, jr., F (7.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 0.5 apg); Dayton Lasack, 6-3, jr., F (5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.8 apg); Makhai Navarro, 5-8, sr., G (4.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg).
Other key returnees: Reily Bonjour, 6-0, sr., F (3.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.5 apg); Clayton Mathweg, 6-0, sr., G (3.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.5 apg).
Key fact: New coach Nick Krull, a standout player at Marshall High School and an NCAA Division III national champion at UW-Stevens Point, takes over for veteran Dave Borgrud.
The lowdown: If and when the Demons are able to get their season started, they will send four returning starters to the floor, aiming to improve on last year’s 12-12 overall record and compete for the title in a wide-open Trailways South. Deerfield has to replace conference player of the year, Tyler Haak, but Krull expects sophomore Cal Fisher to take a big jump after earning second-team all-conference honors. Fisher leads a group that includes four returning starters and multiple bench players who have experience. “If we buy into the new system and maintain focus on the defensive end, we have the potential to be a very good team,” Krull said.
Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Challengers
Coach: Michael Thies, second year (4-19)
Season status: The Challengers have called off their 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19.
Madison Country Day Prairie Hawks
Coach: Brian Lutz, second year (0-23)
Season status: The Prairie Hawks have called off their 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19.
Around the Trailways South
Johnson Creek returns 6-foot senior Dalton Bredlow (4 ppg, 6 rpg) and 6-3 junior Logan Sullivan (8 ppg, 6 rpg), along with two other players who started at least a few games last year, seniors Braeden Walling (4 ppg) and Wyatt Owen (6-3, 4 ppg). Coach Ryan Lund’s Bluejays have plenty of quickness.
Orfordville Parkview returns two starters in 6-2 senior Connor Simonson (15 ppg, 6 rpg) and 5-9 senior Tyler Oswald (19.5 ppg), so scoring won’t be a problem for the quick Vikings. However, Parkview has no returnees taller than 6-1.
Palmyra-Eagle won the league title last year but has a new coach this year in Travis Graff. Graff has three returning starters to work with, led by 6-4 senior Aidan Calderon (22 ppg, 10 rpg). Also back are 6-1 senior Cameron Joyner (8.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and 6-3 senior Ryan Carpenter (4.4 ppg, 3 rpg). Graff said a concern is developing a point guard to distribute the ball to his veteran scorers.
Williams Bay returns two starters and five other letterwinners from last year, along with some newcomers from last year’s junior varsity teams, which went a combined 29-6. Back are 6-4 senior Ben Venteicher (13.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and 5-7 senior Jaden Randall (11.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
