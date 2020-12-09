Trailways South boys basketball preview: Deerfield has a new coach in Nick Krull, and is picked as the team to beat

Deerfield Demons

Season status: Deerfield had planned to go on with its basketball season, but now has delayed it. Some schools within the Trailways South Conference have opted to call off or delay their seasons.

The lowdown: If and when the Demons are able to get their season started, they will send four returning starters to the floor, aiming to improve on last year’s 12-12 overall record and compete for the title in a wide-open Trailways South. Deerfield has to replace conference player of the year, Tyler Haak, but Krull expects sophomore Cal Fisher to take a big jump after earning second-team all-conference honors. Fisher leads a group that includes four returning starters and multiple bench players who have experience. “If we buy into the new system and maintain focus on the defensive end, we have the potential to be a very good team,” Krull said.