Tom Oates: Cloud Nine in prep sports: Elite group made first-team All-State in same year in basketball, football

Johnny Davis, the incoming University of Wisconsin men’s basketball recruit from La Crosse Central, just missed qualifying for one of the more exclusive — and least-known — clubs in state high school sports.

The 6-foot-5 Davis, a slashing wing player, was a first-team selection and player of the year on the Associated Press All-State basketball team in March. Last fall, he was the second-team quarterback on the AP All-State football team.

In this era of specialization in sports, such versatility from elite-level prep athletes is seldom seen anymore. Davis is the first athlete since current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson of Darlington in 2010-11 to earn a spot on both AP All-State teams in the two highest-profile boys sports in Wisconsin. Erickson was a first-team selection in football, a fourth-team selection in basketball.

How exclusive is the club Davis nearly joined?

In the history of AP All-State teams in Wisconsin, only nine athletes have been received first-team honors in both football and boys basketball in the same school year. Others came close, but since AP named its first boys basketball All-State team in 1957 — the All-State football team started in 1945 — there have been just nine first-teamers on both.