Through all the 'ups and downs,' Beaver Dam boys basketball now finds itself a regional champ

BEAVER DAM — A rollercoaster of a season for the Beaver Dam boys basketball team continued on its upward trend Saturday night.

Second-seeded Beaver Dam, which at one point this year had won just two games in a 13-game stretch, notched a season-high fifth victory in a row, and in the process snagged some hardware, picking up a 77-64 win over No. 6 seed Grafton in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game at Beaver Dam High School.

And to make things twice as sweet for Beaver Dam (14-12), it got to celebrate senior Tyler Bunkoske, who scored his 1,000th career point when he made a free throw with just over 8 minutes left in the first half.

“It feels pretty perfect. It’s a huge win for our program,” said Bunkoske, who finished with 21 points to help prevent Grafton (10-16) from pulling off the upset.

“How special is that, 1,000 points and a regional title?” Beaver Dam head coach Tim Ladron said of his standout senior. “Ty is the type of kid that would want it like this. He certainly wouldn’t want (the milestone) in a loss. He’s a team guy all the way through.”

Along with Bunkoske, a big reason for Saturday’s victory was senior guard Brady Helbing, who scored a game-high 25 points. Helbing made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, allowing Beaver Dam to open up a 25-12 lead with 7 minutes to play in the first half.

Then down the stretch, Helbing was strong with the ball and made smart decisions, preventing Grafton from ever making a consequential dent in Beaver Dam's lead.

“He’s a four-year player for us at the point-guard spot,” Ladron said of Helbing. “He’s been around the block and he’s seen everything, so he’s a great guy to have out there to run the floor for you.”

Beaver Dam took its largest lead of the night at 36-16 when senior Alex Soto, who finished with 12 points, made a pair of free throws with 3:22 left in the first half. Grafton did close the half on a 12-4 run to narrow the gap to within 12 points at 40-28 at the break, but was never able to really make things interesting down the stretch.

The closest the Black Hawks would get in the second half was nine points at 54-45 with 8:30 to play, but the Golden Beavers responded with a pull-up jumper from senior Marshall Kuhl and a pair of free throws from senior Evan Sharkey to go up 58-45.

Then Helbing took over late. He had six points during his team’s 8-0 run that gave Beaver Dam a 69-50 lead with 3:45 to play, for all intents and purposes putting the victory on ice.

“He’s huge for us. If we need something, we give it to him for him to slow us down. He’s awesome,” Bunkoske said of Helbing after he and his teammates celebrated the regional title by cutting down one of the nets in the Beaver Dam fieldhouse.

Grafton, who advanced to Saturday’s regional final with a 68-63 win over No. 3 seed Plymouth on Friday night, was led by sophomore Michael McNabb Jr., who finished with 23 points. McNabb Jr., who averaged 24 points per game this season, struggled to find his groove in the early going, scoring just six points in the opening half.

Ladron said there were times when it would have been hard to imagine this year’s team would eventually win a regional championship. Beaver Dam had a six-game losing streak that saw it go almost the whole month of January without a victory. And not long after that, the Golden Beavers lost four in a row to fall to 9-12.

“We’ve really been through some ups and downs this season,” Ladron said. “The Badger Conference was just stacked this year. It really hurt our confidence a bit. We played a real tough non-conference schedule along with it, and we had to start stacking some wins together late in the season.

"We got a big win at Watertown to get rolling, and now our guys are just playing with a lot of confidence.”

Saturday’s victory sends Beaver Dam onto a sectional semifinal game on Thursday night against top-seeded Nicolet, which advanced with a 52-46 win over Cedarburg on Saturday.

Ladron said his team will enjoy the regional title, especially after losing in the regional championship game a year ago against West Bend East on a buzzer-beater.

“It’s been a couple years since we’ve had one, and we had our opportunities,” Ladron said. “It’s tournament basketball. You get a chance to keep moving forward. It’s another week to have a great week of practice and another week to stay together with these guys.

"Who knows, why not us?”

BEAVER DAM 77, GRAFTON 64

Grafton;28;36;--;64

Beaver Dam;40;37;--;77

GRAFTON (fgm ftm-fta pts) – Hildebrand 4 0-0 8, Brace 2 1-1 5, McNabb Jr. 8 6-7 23, Hernandez Jr. 6 3-4 18, Famakinwa 2 1-3 5, Norgord 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 11-14 64.

BEAVER DAM – Bunkoske 7 6-10 21, Helbing 8 7-10 25, Kuhl 2 2-2 7, Soto 3 6-8 12, Van Pembrook 0 1-2 1, Sharkey 1 3-4 5, Jens 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 27-38 77.

3-pointers: G 5 (Hernandez Jr. 3, McNabb Jr. 1, Norgord 1), BD 4 (Helbing 2, Bunkoske 1, Kuhl 1). Total fouls: G 25, BD 16. Fouled out: McNabb Jr., Blaubach (G).