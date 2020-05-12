You are the owner of this article.
Sussex Hamilton standout Patrick Baldwin Jr. has Badgers men's basketball among final 10 schools
Patrick Baldwin Jr., Chicago Tribune

Patrick Baldwin Jr. ranks as the nation's No. 3 player in the junior class with a .9993 rating in the 247Sports.com composite. His suitors include Kentucky, Kansas and, most notably, Duke, Northwestern and UW-Milwaukee, where his father is head coach.

 CHICAGO TRIBUNE

The University of Wisconsin remains in the running for Patrick Baldwin Jr., a junior at Sussex Hamilton who is one of the highest rated prep basketball players in the country.

Baldwin announced on Twitter on Saturday night through a display of logos that he has narrowed his college choices to 10 universities: UW, UW-Milwaukee, Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, UCLA and Virginia.

His father, Patrick Baldwin Sr., is UW-Milwaukee's coach. His father played basketball at Northwestern and was an assistant at Northwestern prior to becoming the Panthers' head coach in 2017.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. averaged 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season as a junior. He shot 54.1% from the field, including 43% from 3-point distance, and 87.4% from the foul line.

He led the Sussex Hamilton boys basketball team to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final, where the Chargers were scheduled to play Brookfield Central before the WIAA ended the season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-9 Baldwin is ranked third nationally in the ESPN Class of 2021 top 60.

Baldwin was a unanimous selection on the first team of The Associated Press all-state team for boys basketball.

Baldwin was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

He was the Greater Metro Conference player of the year. 

He probably will make a decision on his final choice later in the summer or this fall.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

