Sussex Hamilton's Patrick Baldwin Jr. earns Gatorade state player of the year honor for boys basketball

Sussex Hamilton junior Patrick Baldwin Jr. was named the 2019-20 Gatorade boys basketball player of the year for Wisconsin, according to a release from the Gatorade Company on Thursday.
The 6-foot-9 Baldwin becomes the first Gatorade Wisconsin boys basketball player of the year from Sussex Hamilton in Gatorade’s 35th year honoring the nation’s best high school athletes.
The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court, according to the release.
Baldwin now is a finalist for the Gatorade national boys basketball player of the year award. Winners of the national award have included Karl-Anthony Towns, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd.
At the time of selection, Baldwin had led Sussex Hamilton to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals against Hartland Arrowhead. Sussex Hamilton then advanced to the sectional final, but that game against Brookfield Central wasn’t played after the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Baldwin averaged 24.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Chargers (22-3).
You have free articles remaining.
He was named the Greater Metro Conference player of the year and is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2021 by ESPN.
Baldwin has volunteered locally on behalf of an elementary school reading initiative and youth basketball programs.
“Patrick Baldwin is the real deal,” Wauwatosa East coach Tim Arndorfer said in the release. “I’ve been coaching for close to 15 years and I’ve never seen a player like him. He can influence the game in so many different ways.”
Baldwin has maintained a 3.62 GPA in the classroom.
Other recent state winners include Jalen Johnson (2018-19, Glendale Nicolet), Tyrese Haliburton (2017-18, Oshkosh North), Kobe King (2016-17, La Crosse Central), Sam Hauser (2015-16, Stevens Point), and Henry Ellenson (2014-15, Rice Lake).
The 2019-2020 national player of the year announcement has been temporarily postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and will be announced at an appropriate time.
La Crosse Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski was the Gatorade girls basketball player of the year for the state. That was announced earlier in March.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!