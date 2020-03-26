Sussex Hamilton's Patrick Baldwin Jr. earns Gatorade state player of the year honor for boys basketball

Sussex Hamilton junior Patrick Baldwin Jr. was named the 2019-20 Gatorade boys basketball player of the year for Wisconsin, according to a release from the Gatorade Company on Thursday.

The 6-foot-9 Baldwin becomes the first Gatorade Wisconsin boys basketball player of the year from Sussex Hamilton in Gatorade’s 35th year honoring the nation’s best high school athletes.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court, according to the release.

Baldwin now is a finalist for the Gatorade national boys basketball player of the year award. Winners of the national award have included Karl-Anthony Towns, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd.

At the time of selection, Baldwin had led Sussex Hamilton to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals against Hartland Arrowhead. Sussex Hamilton then advanced to the sectional final, but that game against Brookfield Central wasn’t played after the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Baldwin averaged 24.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Chargers (22-3).

