Sussex Hamilton boys basketball standout Patrick Baldwin Jr. makes college decision
Sussex Hamilton boys basketball standout Patrick Baldwin Jr. makes college decision

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Chicago Tribune

Sussex Hamilton boys basketball standout Patrick Baldwin Jr. committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Sussex Hamilton boys basketball standout Patrick Baldwin Jr. committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during a news conference Wednesday morning, according to reports from media at the announcement and from ESPN.

Baldwin, a senior at Sussex Hamilton, will play for his father, Patrick Baldwin Sr., the Panthers’ head coach.

The 6-foot-9 Baldwin, a top recruit in the state and nationally, narrowed his choices to UW-Milwaukee, Duke and Georgetown, according to ESPN.

At one point during the recruiting process, his top 10 finalists included UW-Milwaukee, Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, North Carolina, UCLA, Virginia and the University of Wisconsin.

Baldwin is the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2021 and the No. 8-ranked player in ESPN's 2022 mock draft, according to an ESPN report.

Baldwin missed almost all his senior season at Sussex Hamilton due to a severe ankle injury. He averaged 24.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a junior and was a unanimous first-team selection on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team in 2019-20.

