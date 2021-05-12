Sussex Hamilton boys basketball standout Patrick Baldwin Jr. makes college decision

Sussex Hamilton boys basketball standout Patrick Baldwin Jr. committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during a news conference Wednesday morning, according to reports from media at the announcement and from ESPN.

Baldwin, a senior at Sussex Hamilton, will play for his father, Patrick Baldwin Sr., the Panthers’ head coach.

The 6-foot-9 Baldwin, a top recruit in the state and nationally, narrowed his choices to UW-Milwaukee, Duke and Georgetown, according to ESPN.

At one point during the recruiting process, his top 10 finalists included UW-Milwaukee, Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, North Carolina, UCLA, Virginia and the University of Wisconsin.

Baldwin is the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2021 and the No. 8-ranked player in ESPN's 2022 mock draft, according to an ESPN report.

Baldwin missed almost all his senior season at Sussex Hamilton due to a severe ankle injury. He averaged 24.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a junior and was a unanimous first-team selection on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team in 2019-20.

