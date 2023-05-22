WAUNAKEE — It was an emotional morning for longtime Waunakee boys basketball coach Dana MacKenzie.

The Warriors coach for the past 20 years, was at Monday morning's Waunakee Community School District Board of Education meeting when the board heard public comments on their decision to not renew MacKenzie's contract for the 2023-24 season.

Over 100 people were in attendance, with both former and current players speaking in support of MacKenzie, who they want reinstated. Eleven people spoke and were allowed roughly 2 minutes, 30 seconds to share their thoughts.

"It's impressive and it's overwhelming because there's 20 years worth of people here, so it means a lot to know I had an impact on these people," MacKenzie said.

Before the meeting concluded, MacKenzie said his contract wasn't renewed because the board was seeking a culture change.

He responded by acknowledging the amount of people here to support him and it garnered a standing ovation.

"I want you to look at our culture, it's right here with more people out there you can't even see, so I don't think it's our culture that needs to change," MacKenzie said.

A common theme

Whether it was a current player or someone from his first season in 2003, all 11 people who spoke highlighted MacKenzie's character.

Junior Eli Selk said he and the majority of his teammates feel their opinions were left in the dark regarding the situation.

"There is nobody more deserving to be our head coach than Dana MacKenzie, Selk said. "Our team does not want anything to change in the program and we want to continue our growth as basketball players under coach MacKenzie."

The public comments seemed to be a concentrated effort to dispute accusations from a small group of disgruntled parents and former players.

While the accusations weren't specified, several speakers referenced the group's issue with who received playing time.

Former player Joey Fuhremann, a 2022 graduate, said a disgruntled parent reached out to his family seeking information to help get MacKenzie fired.

"My family was contacted last summer by a disgruntled parent trying to get dirt on Dana," Fuhremann said. "He asked my father to give him support in trying to get Dana fired because he didn't attend my signing day but I talked with Dana beforehand and truthfully it was fine he wasn't there."

Still up in the air

Community members like Jason Buchman were outside the meeting location, more than 30 minutes before it began.

Those in attendance wanted more voices to be heard and eventually want transparency from the board on their decision.

"I'm here to show full support of coach MacKenzie, who is a great role model for not only the current players but us youth coaches," Buchman said. "I moved to Waunakee a couple years ago and got invested into the basketball program because of the culture he built."

School board president Joan Ensign said MacKenzie's contract was not on the agenda today but could be discussed at their monthly meeting, next scheduled for June 12.

It's unclear whether the decision on MacKenzie is final but the longtime coach would like to add to his resume of 332 varsity wins, 12 conference championships, nine regional championships and three state tournament appearances.

"I'm hoping for a couple things: I'd love to coach Waunakee basketball for a long time and if they won't let me, I hope the noise that was created today will save the next coach in this district," MacKenzie said.