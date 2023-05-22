WAUNAKEE — It was an emotional morning for longtime Waunakee boys basketball coach Dana MacKenzie.
The Warriors coach for the past 20 years, was at Monday morning's Waunakee Community School District Board of Education meeting when the board heard public comments on their decision to not renew MacKenzie's contract for the 2023-24 season.
Over 100 people were in attendance, with both former and current players speaking in support of MacKenzie, who they want reinstated. Eleven people spoke and were allowed roughly 2 minutes, 30 seconds to share their thoughts.
"It's impressive and it's overwhelming because there's 20 years worth of people here, so it means a lot to know I had an impact on these people," MacKenzie said.
People are also reading…
Before the meeting concluded, MacKenzie said his contract wasn't renewed because the board was seeking a culture change.
He responded by acknowledging the amount of people here to support him and it garnered a standing ovation.
"I want you to look at our culture, it's right here with more people out there you can't even see, so I don't think it's our culture that needs to change," MacKenzie said.
A common theme
Whether it was a current player or someone from his first season in 2003, all 11 people who spoke highlighted MacKenzie's character.
Junior Eli Selk said he and the majority of his teammates feel their opinions were left in the dark regarding the situation.
"There is nobody more deserving to be our head coach than Dana MacKenzie, Selk said. "Our team does not want anything to change in the program and we want to continue our growth as basketball players under coach MacKenzie."
The public comments seemed to be a concentrated effort to dispute accusations from a small group of disgruntled parents and former players.
While the accusations weren't specified, several speakers referenced the group's issue with who received playing time.
Former player Joey Fuhremann, a 2022 graduate, said a disgruntled parent reached out to his family seeking information to help get MacKenzie fired.
"My family was contacted last summer by a disgruntled parent trying to get dirt on Dana," Fuhremann said. "He asked my father to give him support in trying to get Dana fired because he didn't attend my signing day but I talked with Dana beforehand and truthfully it was fine he wasn't there."
Still up in the air
Community members like Jason Buchman were outside the meeting location, more than 30 minutes before it began.
Those in attendance wanted more voices to be heard and eventually want transparency from the board on their decision.
"I'm here to show full support of coach MacKenzie, who is a great role model for not only the current players but us youth coaches," Buchman said. "I moved to Waunakee a couple years ago and got invested into the basketball program because of the culture he built."
School board president Joan Ensign said MacKenzie's contract was not on the agenda today but could be discussed at their monthly meeting, next scheduled for June 12.
It's unclear whether the decision on MacKenzie is final but the longtime coach would like to add to his resume of 332 varsity wins, 12 conference championships, nine regional championships and three state tournament appearances.
"I'm hoping for a couple things: I'd love to coach Waunakee basketball for a long time and if they won't let me, I hope the noise that was created today will save the next coach in this district," MacKenzie said.
It took 107 years for 2 rare feats at WIAA state boys basketball tournament. Here's how it unfolded
With record-setting performances and thrilling finishes, the 107th WIAA boys basketball state tournament was one that fans won't soon forget. Take a look back at this year's competition.
All that mattered to junior Eric Kenesie was that his Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic teammates played one more game. Yet he had a historic performance to make that happen.
It was dicey for awhile, but De Pere showed why it was the top-ranked team for most of the boys basketball season to etch its name in history.
Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic and junior guard Eric Kenesie (No. 3), who's hoisted in the air, celebrate after Kenesie scores a WIAA state tourn…
Brillion’s team manager was jumping around on the Kohl Center floor celebrating with teammates and coaches as the Lions won their state semifinal.
A pair of longtime coaches, both now retired, worked the games while a former University of Wisconsin men's basketball player and a local athletic administrator were officials.
Students packed into the Kohl Center an hour before the West Salem boys basketball team appeared for a second straight year. Perhaps nobody was more excited than Anna McConkey.
WIAA boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center.
Paul Osterhaus, a member of the Columbus boys basketball team that participated in the 1992 Division 3 state tournament, was on hand at the Kohl Center watching his son compete.
Pewaukee, the two-time defending state champions in Division 2, and De Pere, which was undefeated entering state, each had a player named co-Mr. Basketball on Friday.
Neenah senior Cal Klesmit was eliminated by Hartland Arrowhead and his future teammate, Mac Wrecke. They will play for a new coach when they join the Phoenix.
The Brillion boys basketball team captured their first state title since 2012 and did it for their community more than themselves.
The final day of the WIAA state boys basketball tournament is Saturday with all five championship games. Follow along with the action.
Eric Kenesie scored 93 points in his two games before Saturday's WIAA state boys basketball Division 4 final. Here is how Luther held him below his scoring average.
Mascots are generally forbidden from speaking and keep the fact they are the mascot a secret. But now for this sports fanatic who loves his Lancers.
Autumn Xiong is only 16 years old but her two amazing renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" left an impression on the WIAA boys state basketball tournament crowd.