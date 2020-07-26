Sun Prairie's Colin Schaefer commits to UW-Green Bay for men's basketball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sun Prairie’s Colin Schaefer announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he plans to attend UW-Green Bay and play men’s college basketball.

UW-Green Bay’s new men’s basketball coach is Will Ryan, son of former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan.

Schaefer was a basketball and football standout during his prep career at Sun Prairie.

Schaefer, a 6-foot-1 guard, was a first-team selection as a senior on the all-conference boys basketball team in the Big Eight Conference for the Cardinals, who finished tied for third in league play.

Schaefer was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball team.

He was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press all-state team and an honorable-mention selection in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team.

He averaged 17.8 points and about 4.8 assists and 2 steals per game, according to statistics provided by Sun Prairie.

He had 25 points in a WIAA Division 1 regional final loss to Waunakee.