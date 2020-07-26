Sun Prairie's Colin Schaefer commits to UW-Green Bay for men's basketball

Sun Prairie’s Colin Schaefer announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he plans to attend UW-Green Bay and play men’s college basketball.
UW-Green Bay’s new men’s basketball coach is Will Ryan, son of former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan.
Schaefer was a basketball and football standout during his prep career at Sun Prairie.
Schaefer, a 6-foot-1 guard, was a first-team selection as a senior on the all-conference boys basketball team in the Big Eight Conference for the Cardinals, who finished tied for third in league play.
Schaefer was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball team.
He was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press all-state team and an honorable-mention selection in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team.
He averaged 17.8 points and about 4.8 assists and 2 steals per game, according to statistics provided by Sun Prairie.
He had 25 points in a WIAA Division 1 regional final loss to Waunakee.
Schaefer tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to Coach Will Ryan to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Green Bay!”
Schaefer was a first-team selection as a wide receiver on The Associated Press all-state football team in 2019. He was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.
He was a first-team choice as a receiver on the Big Eight all-conference team and a first-team pick as a receiver on the State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.
Schaefer caught 68 passes for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns.
