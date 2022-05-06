Sun Prairie West names boys basketball coach

Chris Davis was named Sun Prairie West boys basketball coach, according to Sun Prairie athletic director and activities director Eric Nee.
Davis was a Madison East assistant boys basketball coach for the past eight years, serving on Purgolders coach Matt Miota’s staff.
Sun Prairie West is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year. Sun Prairie then will have two high schools, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West. Sun Prairie East will be in the existing high school building.
The 6-foot-6 Davis, a 2007 Madison East graduate and 2014 UW-Whitewater graduate, played for the UW-Whitewater NCAA Division III men’s basketball national championship team in 2012 and was named WIAC player of the year and Division III national player of the year, averaging 22.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Nee wrote in an email Friday that Sun Prairie’s interview team saw that Davis' "roots run deep in community engagement, supporting students in need and a passion for excellence. Chris has a strong vision for our Sun Prairie West boys basketball program, which will guide these young men to become leaders on the court, in the classroom and in the community.
“Along with his vision, it was extremely evident during the interview process how student-centered he is and how imperative making connections with his student-athletes is to him. He understands the impact a great coach can have on a student and how important these connections are after they leave high school.”
Davis’ first coaching job was in eighth grade working at an after-school program at O’Keefe Middle School in Madison, and he’s been coaching basketball for the past 10 years in area youth leagues, AAU and high school programs, according to information provided by Nee.
“It is my passion to develop a successful basketball program at Sun Prairie West that promotes student-athletes, parent participation and community involvement,” Davis said in the release. “My goal is to provide a safe environment for student-athletes that will incorporate social, physical and mental health wellness.”
Ronda McLin recently was named the Sun Prairie West girls basketball coach. She had been the Madison East girls basketball coach.
In other news, Ben Olson, a senior guard/forward for the Sun Prairie boys basketball team this past season, recently committed to play men’s basketball at Viterbo University in La Crosse. He earned honorable mention on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team.
Meet the inaugural Sun Prairie West varsity coaches
Boys Soccer: Mike McIntosh
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie boys soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton girls soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton boys soccer head coach (2018-2019), Coach and administrator Sun Prairie Soccer Club (2003-2017).
Quote: "New Wolves Co-captains Tyler Hodges and Riley Stevens will be key to transferring the positive, player-centered culture from SPE over to SPW. Returning Varsity players becoming Wolves like Owen McCaughty, Ian Nelson, Carson Schmoldt, Dom Tyler and Danny Worrell will be ready to contribute immediately. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with these returning athletes and the next batch of up and coming Wolves."
Football: Josh O'Connor
Hired: Jan. 3, 2022
Prior experience: Oconomowoc assistant football coach (2016-2021), Oconomowoc boys track and field head coach (2016-2021)
Quote: "I am extremely excited and honored to be named the first head coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I'd like to express my gratitude to the hiring committee for selecting me to take this position; they've entrusted me with building a football program at Sun Prairie West that will make the community proud."
Boys/girls cross country: Derek Johnsrud (co-head coach)
Derek Johnsrud
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and track assistant coach (2017-2021), Sun Prairie cross country co-head coach (2021)
Quote: "It is a very exciting opportunity to be named head coach for Sun Prairie West, and almost unheard of to begin developing a brand new program. The Sun Prairie School District has been planning opportunities to make the adjustment delicately for students and that is the biggest priority as we begin as Sun Prairie West Wolves."
Boys/girls cross country: Megan Nelson (co-head coach)
Megan Nelson
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and distance track assistant coach (2014-2021)
Girls volleyball: Bryttany Dove
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie girls volleyball co-head coach (2021), Middleton-Cross Plains girls volleyball reserve coach (2021)
Quote: "I am extremely honored to be named the first Girls Volleyball Coach at Sun Prairie West. I am excited to continue working with the Sun Prairie Community and to have the opportunity to develop a strong high-school and youth program. Go Wolves!"
Girls Tennis: Sandee Ortiz
Hired: Feb. 14, 2022
Prior Experience: Sun Prairie girls tennis head coach (2019-2021), Delavan-Darian girls/boys tennis head coach (1998-2019)
Quote: "I am entering my 25th year of coaching high school tennis. It has been a privilege working with students outside of the classroom. It’s the relationships I develop with my players and coaches that are so special and important to me. What I love most about coaching is that I get to inspire, grow and help players reach their full potential."
Girls golf: Maggiel Gugel
Hired: Feb. 17, 2022
Experience: Sun Prairie girls golf assistant (2020-2021)
Quote: "I am very excited and honored to be named the girls golf coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I look forward to developing an inclusive program that promotes integrity and love of the life-long game."
Girls basketball: Ronda McLin
Hired: April 6, 2022
Prior experience: Madison East girls basketball head coach for three years (interim 2019-20, permanent 2020-21, 2021-22), Madison East JV coach (2015-2018), Madison West varsity assistant 2018-2019, coaching experience at Wisconsin Academy (2017) and CRUSH Basketball (2018).
Quote: “I look forward to working in the Sun Prairie Area School District as I work to help student-athletes become the best version of themselves on and off of the court. I cannot wait to get started.”
Sun Prairie will have two high schools when Sun Prairie West opens in the 2022-23 school year. Ronda McLin leaves Madison East to coach the Wolves.