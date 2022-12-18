Sun Prairie West basketball player Chris Davis Jr. honors Derek Gray's memory

Sun Prairie West sophomore guard Chris Davis Jr. had a friend in Derek Gray.

They shared a love for basketball and Gray always encouraged Davis to be the best he could be, notably in that sport.

“I want to make sure I have a great season for Derek Gray,” Davis Jr. said before a recent practice.

Gray, a former Madison La Follette standout who had played two seasons at UW-Whitewater, died July 24 while playing during a UW-Whitewater basketball camp.

Davis Jr. and his father, Sun Prairie West boys basketball coach and former UW-Whitewater standout Chris Davis, were there that night. Davis Jr. was playing and his father was working at the camp.

“I was hooping with him, passing him the ball and he just fainted,” Davis Jr. said.

In his memory, Davis Jr. is wearing the No. 4 jersey for Sun Prairie West this season — the number Gray wore for the Warhawks.

Davis Jr., who transferred to Sun Prairie West after playing at Madison East as a freshman, knew Gray while growing up.

“He was one of the best players I’ve ever seen — my favorite,” he said. “He was my favorite player to watch at La Follette.”

The 6-foot, 170-pound Gray, a psychology major, was selected as a first-team all-conference player in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last season.

He was participating in the July camp, which was for fourth graders through high school students, and collapsed during a game, UW-Whitewater coach Pat Miller said during a July interview.

Miller said extensive emergency efforts were made in the gym and Gray was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, but the 20-year-old Gray died after what Miller described as a cardiac episode.

“It took a toll on us for a while,” the elder Chris Davis said. “I think he wanted to put that (number) on his back this year to show (Gray's) family and everybody in the community that he cared about Derek and we are going to keep his name out here as much as possible.”

Davis was a longtime assistant on Madison East boys basketball coach Matt Miota’s staff before being named the coach at Sun Prairie West, a new school that opened this fall. He was the WIAC player of the year and the NCAA Division III player of the year for Whitewater when it won the 2012 national title.

“It was a sad moment,” Chris Davis said about he and his son witnessing Gray's death. “I wish he never, obviously, had witnessed that and gone through that. … It was a very sad moment, for me, as well. Obviously, seeing it and being a part of it really had me stunned.”

Miller believed Gray’s best basketball days were ahead of him and had passed along that sentiment to Gray, who had expressed a similar belief in Davis Jr.

“Before this happened, he told me straight up, 'This is going to be your year,'" Davis Jr. said. “So I will always be grateful for that. And all of a sudden it happened and he passed away.”

But Gray remains in Davis Jr.’s memory every time he takes the court.

Davis Jr. is averaging 18.8 points per game for the Wolves (3-2) through their first five games.

