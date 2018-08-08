Marlon Ruffin’s post-high school basketball plans have changed.
The former Sun Prairie athlete now is scheduled to attend Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois, according to reports on Twitter, including from "Highland Cougars MBB."
Ruffin previously announced plans in May to attend UW-Milwaukee, which was expected to be as a men’s basketball walk-on.
Ruffin, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, was named the Big Eight Conference player of the year and helped lead Sun Prairie (25-2) to the conference title and the WIAA Division 1 state tournament semifinals.
Ruffin was named a unanimous first-team selection in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team and was an Associated Press All-State second-team choice along with teammate Jalen Johnson. Ruffin was named the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Jalen Johnson, who will be a junior in high school, last week announced that he and his brother, Kobe, who will be a sophomore, will be transferring from Sun Prairie to Glendale Nicolet for the 2018-19 school year. A complete family move will need to be made prior to the school year for Jalen Johnson to be eligible to compete.
Other area players have played or are playing at Highland, including Madison East's Deang Deang and Sun Prairie's Rod Johnson Jr. (Jalen’s brother who now is at Tennessee-Chattanooga, where former University of Wisconsin assistant Lamont Paris is head coach).