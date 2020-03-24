Sun Prairie's Braylen Blue plans to attend Madison Memorial next school year

Sun Prairie freshman Braylen Blue plans to transfer and attend Madison Memorial in the 2020-21 school year, his father, Seneca Blue, tweeted Monday.

Braylen Blue, a 6-foot-3 guard, was in the Sun Prairie boys basketball program this season and primarily saw action on the JV team as a freshman. He has been rated as a top-20 player in the class of 2023 by WisSports.net and also has received a couple Division 1 scholarship offers.

Seneca Blue said in a tweet that they had decided as a family that Braylen Blue would open enroll at Madison Memorial.

Seneca Blue tweeted: "@BraylenBlue and our whole family would like to sincerely thank the Sun Prairie basketball program and SP community. After many discussions as a family, we’ve decided to open enroll him at Madison Memorial High School starting the 2020-2021 school year....

“We’ll continue to live in SP. This decision was made to provide the best environment for Braylen’s academic and athletic success as well as his overall wellness & development. We greatly appreciate everybody that has and continues to support Braylen both on & off the court.”

Such a move wouldn't occur until after this school year and wouldn't become official until he is actually enrolled at the new school for the next school year.

