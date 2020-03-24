Sun Prairie's Braylen Blue plans to attend Madison Memorial next school year

Sun Prairie freshman Braylen Blue plans to transfer and attend Madison Memorial in the 2020-21 school year, his father, Seneca Blue, tweeted Monday.
Braylen Blue, a 6-foot-3 guard, was in the Sun Prairie boys basketball program this season and primarily saw action on the JV team as a freshman. He has been rated as a top-20 player in the class of 2023 by WisSports.net and also has received a couple Division 1 scholarship offers.
You have free articles remaining.
Seneca Blue said in a tweet that they had decided as a family that Braylen Blue would open enroll at Madison Memorial.
Seneca Blue tweeted: "@BraylenBlue and our whole family would like to sincerely thank the Sun Prairie basketball program and SP community. After many discussions as a family, we’ve decided to open enroll him at Madison Memorial High School starting the 2020-2021 school year....
“We’ll continue to live in SP. This decision was made to provide the best environment for Braylen’s academic and athletic success as well as his overall wellness & development. We greatly appreciate everybody that has and continues to support Braylen both on & off the court.”
Such a move wouldn't occur until after this school year and wouldn't become official until he is actually enrolled at the new school for the next school year.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!