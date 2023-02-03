Sun Prairie Area School District officials and the Sun Prairie Police Department said they were investigating an incident after Tuesday's boys basketball game between Verona and Sun Prairie West at Sun Prairie West High School.

Verona rallied at the end of regulation and went on to defeat Sun Prairie West 92-88 in overtime in a Big Eight Conference game, then both teams left the court and took a hallway to go to their respective locker rooms.

“We are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday night following a boys' varsity basketball game between Sun Prairie West and Verona,” Sun Prairie communications and engagement officer Patti Lux said in a statement Friday. “The incident involved some students, parents and staff members after the game was over. Due to it being an active investigation, we cannot provide any additional information at this time.”

Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said Thursday that officers responded to a call but there wasn't a report immediately available. The matter was in the process of being investigated, with police seeking to get statements and trying to obtain video of what occurred. A records request submitted to the police for the report was denied, citing an active investigation.

Eric Nee, athletics and activities director for the Sun Prairie Area School District, said Thursday any requests for comment should be directed to Lux. Sun Prairie West basketball coach Chris Davis, who held practice Thursday and whose son plays on the team, was reached Thursday and directed comment to Lux.

LaRon Ragsdale, who was in his first year as Sun Prairie West's dean of athletics, declined comment about what occurred Tuesday night when reached Thursday.

"Soon, I will be making a statement," he said.

Verona boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson, who is in his first year as coach at the school, said Thursday, “I have no comment from my end.”

Verona athletic director Joel Zimba said he wasn’t at Tuesday's game but that Verona hadn’t imposed any penalties on its coach and wasn’t considering any.

