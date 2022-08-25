 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sun Prairie names new boys basketball coach to replace Jeff Boos

  • 0

Sun Prairie East had significant shoes to fill for this school year after longtime coaches Jeff Boos and Rob Hamilton stepped down from Sun Prairie High School.

Steve Maselter has been named boys basketball coach, replacing Boos, Sun Prairie East dean of athletics and activities Jim Ertel said Thursday.

Maselter, a teacher in the Sun Prairie district, was JV coach and served on Boos’ coaching staff, Ertel said.

Maselter's coaching stops also included on the Madison East boys basketball staff and as Poynette girls basketball coach.

Boos’ resignation was announced in July.

Jack Marchese recently was named as the Cardinals’ baseball coach. Hamilton directed Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in June — a tournament that wrapped up his career.

People are also reading…

Marchese, a teacher at Sun Prairie East, was a varsity assistant on Hamilton’s staff, Ertel said.

In addition, Kynzie Huonker is the new girls swimming coach. Huonker, a Sun Prairie graduate, is new to the program, Ertel said. She replaces Konrad Plomedahl, who had been named as coach in April, 2020, prior to stepping down after last season.

The Sun Prairie school district has two high schools for 2022-23 — Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin football players share what they're binge watching

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics