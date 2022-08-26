Sun Prairie East names new boys basketball coach to replace Jeff Boos

Sun Prairie East had significant shoes to fill for this school year after longtime coaches Jeff Boos and Rob Hamilton stepped down from Sun Prairie High School.

Steve Maselter has been named boys basketball coach, replacing Boos, Sun Prairie East dean of athletics and activities Jim Ertel said Thursday.

Maselter, a teacher in the Sun Prairie district, was JV coach and served on Boos’ coaching staff, Ertel said.

Maselter's coaching stops also included on the Madison East boys basketball staff and as Poynette girls basketball coach.

Boos’ resignation was announced in July.

Jack Marchese recently was named as the Cardinals’ baseball coach. Hamilton directed Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in June — a tournament that wrapped up his career.

Marchese, a teacher at Sun Prairie East, was a varsity assistant on Hamilton’s staff, Ertel said.

In addition, Kynzie Huonker is the new girls swimming coach. Huonker, a Sun Prairie graduate, is new to the program, Ertel said. She replaces Konrad Plomedahl, who had been named as coach in April, 2020, prior to stepping down after last season.

The Sun Prairie school district has two high schools for 2022-23 — Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.