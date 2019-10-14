Stoughton senior Adam Hobson announced via Twitter that he has orally committed for men’s basketball to Michigan Tech University in Houghton, Michigan.
The 6-foot-3 Hobson was a first-team all-conference selection for boys basketball in the Badger South Conference last season. He was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area team, which included all divisions.
Michigan Tech is an NCAA Division II program in basketball.
Hobson tweeted: “A special `Thank you’ needs to be said to some special people who have gotten me to where I am today! Thank you to my parents for everything they have done to guide me through life so far and for teaching me the sport of basketball. Thank you to my sister for being the best role model and for setting a high standard to reach for. Thank you to the McGlynn family for being a second family to me with just as much support. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career so far who have helped me grow as a player and as a person. Thank you to Wisconsin Swing for allowing me to compete at the highest level and showcase my abilities for a great program. Thank you to Stoughton and SHS for allowing me to represent a great school and community while doing what I love! Finally, thank you to the rest of my family and friends who have always had my back throughout my journey! With that being said, after a lot of consideration and a great official visit this weekend, I have decided to continue my academic and basketball careers at Michigan Tech University.”
Hobson’s sister, Hannah Hobson, is on the women’s basketball roster at Michigan Tech, as are area players Cassidy Trotter of Beaver Dam and Katelyn Meister of Wisconsin Dells.
Adam Hobson also plays football (including quarterback) for Stoughton.