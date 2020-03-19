You are the owner of this article.
Stoughton's Adam Hobson leads Badger South all-conference team for boys basketball

Stoughton 48, Edgewood 33

Stoughton’s Adam Hobson (5) shoots over Madison Edgewood’s Ovu Nwankwo (30) in the second half of a Badger South Conference game at Stoughton High School in Stoughton, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Stoughton senior Adam Hobson was a first-team selection on the all-conference team and was named the boys basketball player of the year in the Badger South Conference.

Hobson, Milton sophomore Jack Campion and Monroe sophomore Carson Leuzinger were unanimous choices on the first team. Hobson is a Michigan Tech commit. 

Stoughton was the conference champion.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE

2019-2020 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Jack Campion (unanimous), 5-10, so., Milton; Carson Leuzinger (unanimous), 5-11, so., Monroe; Adam Hobson (unanimous), 6-4, sr., Stoughton; Cael McGee, 6-2, jr., Stoughton; Cade Oiler, 5-9, sr., Watertown.

Player of the Year: Adam Hobson, sr., Stoughton.

SECOND TEAM

Michael Regnier, 6-1, jr., Madison Edgewood; Connor Bracken, 6-5, jr., Monona Grove; Lance Nelson, 5-11, jr., Monona Grove; Cade Meyer, 6-8, jr., Monroe; J.T. Seagreaves, 6-6, so., Monroe.

HONORABLE MENTION

Madison Edgewood – Wallace Schmotzer, 6-7, sr.; Isandro Jimenez, 5-11, jr.

Fort Atkinson – Carson Baker, 5-7, so.; Drew Evans, 6-4, so.; Caleb Haffelder, 6-5, sr.

Milton – Sam Burdette, 6-1, jr.

Oregon – Adam Yates, 6-5, sr.

Stoughton – Nathan Hutcherson, 5-10, sr.; Reece Sproul, 6-6, jr.

Watertown – Kory Stas, 5-10, sr.; Deon Nailing, 6-0, sr.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

