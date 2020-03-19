Stoughton's Adam Hobson leads Badger South all-conference team for boys basketball

Stoughton senior Adam Hobson was a first-team selection on the all-conference team and was named the boys basketball player of the year in the Badger South Conference.
Hobson, Milton sophomore Jack Campion and Monroe sophomore Carson Leuzinger were unanimous choices on the first team. Hobson is a Michigan Tech commit.
Stoughton was the conference champion.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
2019-2020 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Jack Campion (unanimous), 5-10, so., Milton; Carson Leuzinger (unanimous), 5-11, so., Monroe; Adam Hobson (unanimous), 6-4, sr., Stoughton; Cael McGee, 6-2, jr., Stoughton; Cade Oiler, 5-9, sr., Watertown.
Player of the Year: Adam Hobson, sr., Stoughton.
SECOND TEAM
Michael Regnier, 6-1, jr., Madison Edgewood; Connor Bracken, 6-5, jr., Monona Grove; Lance Nelson, 5-11, jr., Monona Grove; Cade Meyer, 6-8, jr., Monroe; J.T. Seagreaves, 6-6, so., Monroe.
HONORABLE MENTION
Madison Edgewood – Wallace Schmotzer, 6-7, sr.; Isandro Jimenez, 5-11, jr.
Fort Atkinson – Carson Baker, 5-7, so.; Drew Evans, 6-4, so.; Caleb Haffelder, 6-5, sr.
Milton – Sam Burdette, 6-1, jr.
Oregon – Adam Yates, 6-5, sr.
Stoughton – Nathan Hutcherson, 5-10, sr.; Reece Sproul, 6-6, jr.
Watertown – Kory Stas, 5-10, sr.; Deon Nailing, 6-0, sr.