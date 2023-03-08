STOUGHTON — Born into a basketball family, junior Ty Fernholz started off competing against his two older brothers in the basement on their makeshift mini-basketball court.

The desire to defeat his older brothers, Max and Luke, pushed Ty Fernholz to get better.

"Definitely our competitive drive with each other evolved my love for the game," Ty Fernholz said. "I always wanted to beat them but always fell short when I was younger and sometimes that glimpse of success against them felt good."

Both Max Fernholz and Luke Fernholz played at Stoughton. Max is an assistant coach on the team after playing collegiately at Edgewood College. Luke was teammates with Ty last season during his senior year.

Despite the Stoughton boys basketball team finishing 10-14 last season, Ty Fernholz learned leadership qualities from his older brother that he and his teammates used this year.

"My brother has been my role model my whole life so it's easy to grow from him," Ty Fernholz said. "He taught me and Sawyer Schipper how to mature because we've always been close, so we just translated that into this year."

Stoughton (19-7) became regional champions on Saturday night with a 71-69 victory over Mount Horeb. In that game, Fernholz had a season-high 36 points while making nine 3-pointers.

Fernholz said being in a zone like that doesn't happen often and he's happy it happened in his first year of home postseason games.

"The feeling of just having everyone there supporting was unreal and something I'd love to do again next year building on the end of this season," he said.

Fernholz credits his dad for the development of his shot, with Scott Fernholz spending hours watching film before having practice sessions with his son.

As a player who doesn't shy away from taking and making difficult shots, Ty Fernholz said it all revolves around his footwork.

"I think something I've been good at since I was younger is my footwork and that makes everything else easier," he said. "Everything else is in place because of my footwork but you don't really think about it in game, it's just rise and fire."

Stoughton coach Nolan Weber, who's coached all three brothers, has noticed Ty Fernholz's evolution as a player.

Weber said the younger Fernholz played the role of a spot-up shooter as a freshman but knew there was more to his game.

Ty Fernholz has taken on the challenge of defending bigger players this year while becoming the primary playmaker for his team.

"To see him come together and complete his game this year by doing multiple things to help us win, it's really impressive," Weber said. "He's not a kid who is 6-foot-5 up at the rim finishing, he's a kid who has to work for everything he gets and that's a credit to him."

On the season, Fernholz leads the Vikings with averages of 21 points and 4.2 assists per game. He's also made more than 100 3-pointers and shoots 45% from behind the arc.

Fernholz will need to be at his best for the sectional semifinal against McFarland. The two teams played to open the season, with Stoughton winning 61-48.

However, Stoughton is expecting to see a different team come Thursday night.

"They're a very experienced team, they're physical, tough and a really complete team," Weber said. "I know it's going to be a good matchup for us and 10 miles down the road it's going to be a pretty interesting environment."

Stoughton hasn't made a sectional final appearance since the 2012-13 season.

Weber said coming into the season he didn't know how far this young group could go but after the Middleton game on Jan. 7 that all changed.

"I think that one made us realize if we can hang with a top-three Division 1 team, then why can't we play with the rest of the teams on our schedule," Weber said.

Stoughton is hoping to make the state tournament for the first time since 2013. The Vikings have never won a state title.

"We're taking one game at a time but I think there is an opportunity there," Weber said. "I'm a Wisconsin high school basketball guy, that's what I grew up with so the idea of playing even in a sectional game is a huge deal to me and the kids."

