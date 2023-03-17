On the day their respective teams played in the WIAA boys basketball state tournament, Pewaukee senior wing Milan Momcilovic and De Pere senior guard John Kinziger were named as co-recipients of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Mr. Basketball.

Momcilovic was happy to hear the announcement following his team's 58-56 victory over Nicolet, where he had a game-high 32 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds.

"I'm just grateful for the awards I got this week, Momcilovic said. "It starts with my family, my coaches (and) my teammates who push me to another level every day."

Entering the state tournament, Momcilovic averaged 22.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He is looking to end his high school career on a winning note, as Pewaukee seeks its third consecutive Division 2 state title when it plays Whitnall on Saturday night.

Pewaukee coach David Burkemper, a former University of Wisconsin men's basketball player, said Momcilovic is more than deserving of the honor.

"I think the best thing about him and why he represents those awards is because he brings the team aspect into it," Burkemper said. "The statistics are great but at the end of the day what I'll always remember about him is that we won almost every single time he stepped on the floor."

Momcilovic said it's a great feeling to win co-Mr. Basketball with Kinziger because the two are AAU teammates and text each other regularly.

Kinziger has committed to Illinois State and Momcilovic to Iowa State.

"I was really excited to get the news. ... I couldn't be happier to share it with Milan," Kinziger said. "We grew up playing AAU basketball together all the time. We always stayed together in hotel rooms. He's a great kid. I'm glad I got to share it with him. I'm just glad to get the award overall."

Kinziger entered the state tournament averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

He has scored more than 2,000 points in his career. He is a four-time first-team all-conference choice in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Top-seeded and top-ranked De Pere was matched against fourth-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine in the Division 1 semifinals Friday night. De Pere pulled out a 55-44 victory over Kettle Moraine. Kinziger had 15 points and game-high totals of nine rebounds and four assists.

Other finalists for the Mr. Basketball award, which recognizes the top senior in the state, included Middleton’s Gavyn Hurley, Lakeside Lutheran’s Levi Birkholz, Schofield D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall and Brillion’s Jeremy Lorenz.

The award is sponsored by JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells and was scheduled to be presented Friday night at the Kohl Center. The award was announced by the WBCA and WisSports.