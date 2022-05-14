St. Cloud State names former Madison La Follette standout as men's basketball coach

Former Madison La Follette standout Quincy Henderson, who helped lead the Lancers’ boys basketball team to a state championship, was named St. Cloud State University’s men’s basketball coach.

Henderson becomes the 14th men’s basketball coach at St. Cloud State.

He spent eight seasons as the associate head coach at NCAA Division II West Texas A&M, where he helped lead the Buffaloes to a 210-50 record, three conference titles, five conference tournament titles and six NCAA tournament appearances, according to a St. Cloud State news release.

West Texas A&M made the NCAA tournament each of the past six seasons with Henderson on the bench and advanced to the final eight three times, including an NCAA finalist appearance in 2021.

St. Cloud State is part of the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Henderson grew up in Madison, where he was a first team all-state basketball and volleyball player for La Follette. Henderson helped lead the Lancers to the WIAA Division 1 basketball state championship in 2002.

La Follette won the state title that season led by coach Eric Nelson and Henderson, Michael Flowers, Jason Flowers, Jonte Flowers and Terrence Jackson.

Henderson had 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots in the Lancers’ 43-40 victory over Fond du Lac in the title game. He had 24 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in La Follette’s 62-55 victory over Wauwatosa East in the semifinals and seven points and four boards in a 51-49 victory over Appleton West in the quarterfinal round.

“Throughout the process, Quincy’s confidence and integrity shined brightly, as did his approachability and easy rapport with players, alumni and community members alike,” St. Cloud State athletic director Heather Weems said in the Friday release. “As an associate head coach with West Texas A&M University, he has achieved incredible success and is recognized as a connected recruiter, a strong leader and a committed mentor.

“... As a two-time national champion at Winona State during his time as a student-athlete, he is familiar with the NSIC footprint and its quality men’s basketball programs. I am confident he will be a great asset to our department and community as he develops our young men and fosters success on the court.”

Henderson, upon being introduced as coach, said he was humbled and thrilled for the opportunity.

“The success of all the athletic programs is a reflection of the great coaches, administrators and student-athletes that call St. Cloud home,” he said. “I have been blessed to spend that past eight years with one of the top Division II athletic programs in the country and have worked for and with two of the best coaches in the game over that timeframe in Tom Brown and Chris Gove. My life has been greatly enriched because of them, and I will forever be indebted to those two.

“As I look to the next chapter in Husky basketball, I am eager to put forth a program, style and connection that the St. Cloud community will be proud of while honoring the rich history and traditions that came before.”

West Texas A&M won its fifth consecutive Lone Star Conference tournament title and competed in the second round of the NCAA tournament last season.

The program in the 2020-21 season became the first in Lone Star Conference history to secure four consecutive conference tournament championship titles. It advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship game for the first time in program history.

Henderson helped lead West Texas A&M to its first-ever Division II Final Four appearance in 2017-18 and a program record 34 victories and an appearance in the final eight in 2018-19.

Henderson spent two seasons as an assistant at Division III Illinois Wesleyan before West Texas A&M. He began his collegiate playing career at Creighton and later transferred to Winona State for the 2004-05 season, according to the release.

He averaged 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds as a three-year starter for the Warriors. Winona State advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship game each season, winning NCAA titles in 2006 and 2008. The Warriors set the Division II record for most consecutive victories (57) and victories in a season (38) while winning three NSIC regular-season and tournament titles with Henderson on the court.

He played professionally in the Southeast Australian Basketball League for three seasons (2009-11) and twice was named defensive player of the year.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Winona State in 2007 and his master’s degree in Sport Management from Illinois State in 2014.

