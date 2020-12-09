 Skip to main content
Southwest Wisconsin boys basketball preview: River Valley picked to repeat atop the league
2019-2020 STANDINGS

Team: Conference, Overall

River Valley: 9-1, 15-10

Prairie du Chien: 8-2, 15-9

Lancaster: 6-4, 13-10

Richland Center: 4-6, 9-14

Dodgeville: 2-8, 2-21

Platteville: 1-9, 3-19

ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES

Second team: Wes Keller, sr., Richland Center; Dillon Garthwaite, jr., Dodgeville; Jesse Martin, jr., Platteville; Hayden Knapp, sr., Lancaster.

Honorable mention: Will Bailey, sr., River Valley; Tyler Nachreiner, sr., River Valley; Tyler Rizner, jr., River Valley; Hayden Wagner, sr., Lancaster; Easton Darling, sr., Richland Center.

COACHES’ PICKS

1, River Valley; 2, Lancaster; 3, Richland Center, Prairie du Chien.

TEAM CAPSULES

River Valley Blackhawks

Coach: Luke Thatcher, eighth year (86-83).

Season status: River Valley is planning to go ahead with its schedule and will compete in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.

Returning starters: Tyler Nachreiner, 6-0, sr., F (7.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.1 apg), Will Bailey, 6-0, sr., F (7.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg).

Other key returnees: Zach Gloudeman, 6-2, jr., F (5.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg).

Key fact: River Valley made it all the way to a WIAA Division 3 regional final last year, where the Blackhawks lost to Beloit Turner.

The lowdown: River Valley certainly has the horses to compete for a repeat championship, even with the loss of three starters who contributed a combined 31.8 points per game and 18.4 rebounds per game last year. Two athletic, 6-foot senior starters return in Will Bailey and Tyler Nachreiner, with support from returnee Zach Gloudeman. The three give River Valley a good inside-outside attack and solid shooting and versatility.

Around the Southwest Wisconsin

Lancaster coach Brian Knapp returns four starters, led by double-digit scorers Hayden Knapp (6-1, sr., 10 ppg, 4 rpg) and Hayden Wagner (6-4, sr., 10 ppg). Also back are 6-2 senior Cole Raisbech (6 ppg, 7 rpg) and 6-2 senior Preston Noethe (4 ppg, 5 rpg).

Richland Center returns four starters for coach Brian Puls. Back are 6-5 senior Wesley Keller (12.8 ppg, 8 rpg), 6-2 junior Tyler Rizner (12 ppg, 2.2 rpg), 5-10 senior Easton Darling (4.2 ppg) and 6-2 junior Nathan Fogo (5.1 ppg).

Prairie du Chien has a new coach in Ben Harris, after Andy Banasik stepped down from a 27-year stint running the program. The Blackhawks return two starters, both juniors, in 6-foot Max Amundson (4.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and 6-3 Justice Olmstead (3.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg). Six other returnees provide mostly quickness at the guard spots.

Dodgeville coach Matt McGraw last four starters to graduation, but brings back versatile 6-5 junior Dillon Garthwaite (12.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and 6-foot junior Ayden Halverson (2.3 ppg).

Platteville, led by coach Mike Huser, returns three starters led by 6-3 junior Jesse Martin (12.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg). Also back are 6-5 junior Devin Digman (5 ppg, 5 rpg) and 5-10 senior Logan Page (3 ppg, 3 rpg) and four other varsity returnees.

