Southwest Wisconsin boys basketball preview: River Valley picked to repeat atop the league

Season status: River Valley is planning to go ahead with its schedule and will compete in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.

Key fact: River Valley made it all the way to a WIAA Division 3 regional final last year, where the Blackhawks lost to Beloit Turner.

The lowdown: River Valley certainly has the horses to compete for a repeat championship, even with the loss of three starters who contributed a combined 31.8 points per game and 18.4 rebounds per game last year. Two athletic, 6-foot senior starters return in Will Bailey and Tyler Nachreiner, with support from returnee Zach Gloudeman. The three give River Valley a good inside-outside attack and solid shooting and versatility.