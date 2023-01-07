Senior leadership keeps state-ranked Middleton boys basketball unbeaten with win over Stoughton

STOUGHTON — State-ranked Middleton found itself trailing before getting a needed lift from its seniors, Gavyn Hurley and Will Comerford.

The energy from Middleton received a standing ovation from the Cardinals’ crowd as the final seconds ticked off the clock in a 61-54 victory over Stoughton in a boys basketball game Saturday.

Hurley, a Winona State commit, scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, which was after the Vikings led 28-25 at the break. Hurley and Comerford connected on an alley-oop, which was the highlight of the game, in the second half.

“In the first half I knew we weren’t passing it around enough or getting the right shots at the right time,’’ Comerford said. “So it was a big leadership moment for Gavyn Hurley and I, to go out there and get us back on the right track.”

Middleton (9-0), ranked third in Division 1 in the Wissports coaches poll, opened the game on an 8-0 run but the undefeated record and overwhelming height of the Cardinals didn’t deter Stoughton (8-3).

Juniors Ty Fernholz and Sawyer Schipper combined for 36 of the Vikings’ 54 points. Fernholz made three of his five 3-pointers in the first half, which helped quickly erase the early deficit. He scored a game-high 19 points.

Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said Fernholz was impressive despite Middleton double-teaming and blitzing him off screens occasionally.

“He made some shots tonight that you don’t necessarily expect him to make, so he stepped up and had a big game when we needed him to,” Weber said.

Although Middleton trailed at certain points, its confidence never wavered. Throughout the game the Cardinals were animated after a timely basket or defensive stop.

“I found out that celebration lights a fire and is contiguous, too, so if you play excited and intense it kind of follows everywhere else,” Comerford said.

Stoughton’s four-game winning streak was snapped. Highly touted freshman Jacob Hibner, who was averaging 8.0 points in his first six games before suffering a hand injury, will return “in about a week or so,” Weber said.

Middleton coach Kevin Bavery said his team needs to remain humble and understand the process if they want to continue their winning ways.

“We tell our guys all the time that if you ever get to the top of the hill, there are other people climbing so you better stay hungry because they’re coming after you,” Bavery said.

Photos: Middleton boys basketball visits Stoughton