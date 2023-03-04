MCFARLAND — Before Aidan Chislom became a star at McFarland, he played sports daily with his siblings at home.

As one of seven children, Chislom grew up competing against his four brothers in particular.

He initially played soccer before starting organized basketball in second grade. Then came a growth spurt in middle school and he completely fell in love with basketball.

"I'd like to say that I'm the best athlete in the family but my brothers have gone to the collegiate level and had success there," Chislom said.

Now Chislom is a part of another group of seven, the seniors on the McFarland boys basketball team (22-3). The Spartans returned their starting five from last year and it led to a Rock Valley conference championship, their first since the 2014-15 season.

They scored an 86-53 win over Monroe Friday to advance to Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional championship against Monona Grove.

Chislom was second-team all-conference last season and carried on that success to this season. He averaged a double-double entering the postseason with 15.5 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game.

"He does so much for our team, he facilitates our offense, he's willing to post up and his ability to shoot from the perimeter has improved greatly, making him such a triple threat with the ball," McFarland coach Jeff Meinholdt said.

On Feb. 24 Chislom announced on Twitter that he received an offer from Lakeland University, a NCAA Division III program. Chislom is also considering UW-Whitewater, where is older brother Trevon Chislom currently plays.

Meinholdt said Aidan Chislom must continue working on his outside game and strength to match increased speed and physicality of college basketball.

At 6 foot 6 Chislom understands that on the collegiate level his role could change from battling in the paint amongst forwards, to playing on the perimeter.

"Thinking about when I go to college I'll be more of a guard, so I've been working on my guard skills since I was younger and working toward that point," Chislom said.

Chislom showed his potential when McFarland played at Turner on Jan. 12. The Spartans won 73-59 behind a career-high 28 points from Chislom. He made a season-high five 3-pointers in the team's biggest game of the year, as Turner also finished the season 21-3.

That game was just the beginning for the Spartans as they finished the season winning 16 of their last 17 games.

"The expectations are there and these guys have lived up to them," Meinholdt said. "They're a very disciplined team, they take it one game at a time and that's where that senior experience comes into play to help our team."

Having never made it to the sectionals, Chislom believes his team can finally break through this year.

"We're a really tight-knit group, we've been together for a bunch of years, so we want to go to the Kohl Center and maybe even get a state title," Chislom said.

The Spartans are seeking their first state title in 49 years. McFarland won back-to-back state championships in 1973 and 1974.

"Sometimes we fly under the radar compared to some of the Badger Conference, Southern Lakes or Milwaukee area teams," Meinholdt said. "We're a fun team to watch, we're very unselfish and if we can keep doing what we've been doing, a deep run in the playoffs may be in store for us."

