 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

See how Madison-area boys teams fared in this week's Associated Press basketball poll

  • 0
  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Sun Prairie West sophomore guard Chris Davis Jr. discusses being at a new school and the basketball season. 

The Middleton boys basketball team remained second behind De Pere in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.

Middleton remained undefeated this season with wins over Janesville Craig, Madison Memorial and Benilde-St. Margaret's (Minnesota) last week. 

Madison La Follette and Waunakee were Madison-area teams that also received votes in Division 1.

Stoughton moved into the top 10 in Division 2, landing at No. 10. McFarland, DeForest and Mount Horeb were among teams that also received votes in Division 2. Pewaukee moved into the top spot in Division 2. 

Brillion remained top-ranked in Division 3, and Howards Grove maintained the top spot in Division 4. Chippewa Falls McDonell moved up to No. 1 in Division 5, ahead of Fall River. 

People are also reading…

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1. De Pere (6)   14-0 78 1
 2.  Middleton (2)  14-0 74 2
 3.  Hartland Arrowhead  14-1 62 3
 4.  Mequon Homestead 12-2 55 5
 5.  Brookfield Central 11-2 38 4
 6.  Fond du Lac 13-3 30 9
 7.  Milwaukee Hamilton 12-3 29 T6
 8.  Milwaukee Marquette  11-3 24 T6
 9.  Eau Claire Memorial 12-3 16 10
 10.  Hudson 10-3 11 8

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.<

Division 2

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1.  Pewaukee (8)  9-2 80 2
 2.  Wisconsin Lutheran  11-3 68 3
 3.  Glendale Nicolet 14-2 60 1
 4.  Burlington 12-2 46 5
 5.  Milwaukee Pius XI 11-3 40 6
 T6. Onalaska 10-3 38 7
 T6. Greenfield 11-1 38 9
 8.  La Crosse Central 9-5 18 4
 9.  Whitnall 11-1 14 NR
 10. Stoughton 11-3 11 NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, DeForest 3, Medford Area 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1.  Brillion (7)  15-0 78 1
 2.  Appleton Xavier  14-0 68 3
 3.  West Salem (1) 12-1 65 2
 4.  Racine St. Catherine's  13-1 57 4
 5.  Osceola 14-0 38 8
 6. St. Thomas More 12-2 34 6
 7. Little Chute 13-0 23 NR
 8. Catholic Memorial 10-3 20 10
 9. Lakeside Lutheran 12-1 18 9
 T9. Prescott 12-3 18 5

Others receiving votes: Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Beloit Turner 1.

Division 4

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1.  Howard Grove (5)  14-1 77 1
 2.  Luther (2) 13-1 69 2
 3.  Darlington (1) 15-1 58 4
 4. Saint Mary Catholic  13-2 54 6
 5.  Saint Mary's Springs  10-2 53 3
 6. Mineral Point 13-2 34 5
 7. Auburndale 13-2 29 9
 8. Fall Creek 12-2 19 10
 9. Kohler 13-2 14 8
 10. La Crosse Aquinas 11-3 13 7
 T10. Marathon 12-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.

Division 5

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week rank 
 1.  McDonell Central (6)  15-1 78 2
 2. Fall River (2) 14-1 74 1
 3.  Newman Catholic 12-2 59 5
 4.  Heritage Christian 16-1 57 4
 5.  Central Wisconsin Christian  12-2 52 3
 6. Solon Springs 13-1 28 10
 7. Owen-Withee 12-2 24 6
 8.  Hillsboro 13-2 17 NR
 9. Port Edwards 11-3 14 7
 10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 10-4 12 9

Others receiving votes: Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Stevens Point Pacelli 4, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics