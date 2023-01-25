See how Madison-area boys teams fared in this week's Associated Press basketball poll

The Middleton boys basketball team remained second behind De Pere in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.
Middleton remained undefeated this season with wins over Janesville Craig, Madison Memorial and Benilde-St. Margaret's (Minnesota) last week.
Madison La Follette and Waunakee were Madison-area teams that also received votes in Division 1.
Stoughton moved into the top 10 in Division 2, landing at No. 10. McFarland, DeForest and Mount Horeb were among teams that also received votes in Division 2. Pewaukee moved into the top spot in Division 2.
Brillion remained top-ranked in Division 3, and Howards Grove maintained the top spot in Division 4. Chippewa Falls McDonell moved up to No. 1 in Division 5, ahead of Fall River.
People are also reading…
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|De Pere (6)
|14-0
|78
|1
|2.
|Middleton (2)
|14-0
|74
|2
|3.
|Hartland Arrowhead
|14-1
|62
|3
|4.
|Mequon Homestead
|12-2
|55
|5
|5.
|Brookfield Central
|11-2
|38
|4
|6.
|Fond du Lac
|13-3
|30
|9
|7.
|Milwaukee Hamilton
|12-3
|29
|T6
|8.
|Milwaukee Marquette
|11-3
|24
|T6
|9.
|Eau Claire Memorial
|12-3
|16
|10
|10.
|Hudson
|10-3
|11
|8
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.<
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Pewaukee (8)
|9-2
|80
|2
|2.
|Wisconsin Lutheran
|11-3
|68
|3
|3.
|Glendale Nicolet
|14-2
|60
|1
|4.
|Burlington
|12-2
|46
|5
|5.
|Milwaukee Pius XI
|11-3
|40
|6
|T6.
|Onalaska
|10-3
|38
|7
|T6.
|Greenfield
|11-1
|38
|9
|8.
|La Crosse Central
|9-5
|18
|4
|9.
|Whitnall
|11-1
|14
|NR
|10.
|Stoughton
|11-3
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, DeForest 3, Medford Area 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Brillion (7)
|15-0
|78
|1
|2.
|Appleton Xavier
|14-0
|68
|3
|3.
|West Salem (1)
|12-1
|65
|2
|4.
|Racine St. Catherine's
|13-1
|57
|4
|5.
|Osceola
|14-0
|38
|8
|6.
|St. Thomas More
|12-2
|34
|6
|7.
|Little Chute
|13-0
|23
|NR
|8.
|Catholic Memorial
|10-3
|20
|10
|9.
|Lakeside Lutheran
|12-1
|18
|9
|T9.
|Prescott
|12-3
|18
|5
Others receiving votes: Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Beloit Turner 1.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Howard Grove (5)
|14-1
|77
|1
|2.
|Luther (2)
|13-1
|69
|2
|3.
|Darlington (1)
|15-1
|58
|4
|4.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|13-2
|54
|6
|5.
|Saint Mary's Springs
|10-2
|53
|3
|6.
|Mineral Point
|13-2
|34
|5
|7.
|Auburndale
|13-2
|29
|9
|8.
|Fall Creek
|12-2
|19
|10
|9.
|Kohler
|13-2
|14
|8
|10.
|La Crosse Aquinas
|11-3
|13
|7
|T10.
|Marathon
|12-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|McDonell Central (6)
|15-1
|78
|2
|2.
|Fall River (2)
|14-1
|74
|1
|3.
|Newman Catholic
|12-2
|59
|5
|4.
|Heritage Christian
|16-1
|57
|4
|5.
|Central Wisconsin Christian
|12-2
|52
|3
|6.
|Solon Springs
|13-1
|28
|10
|7.
|Owen-Withee
|12-2
|24
|6
|8.
|Hillsboro
|13-2
|17
|NR
|9.
|Port Edwards
|11-3
|14
|7
|10.
|Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|10-4
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Stevens Point Pacelli 4, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.
Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Gymnastics: Madison Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday
Madison Memorial plays host to a meet expected to draw 20 teams from around the state. The competition includes area teams Madison Memorial, Madison East/La Follette, Madison West, Middleton, Sauk Prairie, Sun Prairie West/Sun Prairie East, Verona/Madison Edgewood and Waunakee. The meet begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Madison Memorial.
Girls basketball: Watertown at Monona Grove, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Monona Grove came into the week off victories over Waunakee and Beaver Dam and sporting a 14-2 record while leading the Badger East Conference at 9-0. The Silver Eagles, led by Brooklyn Tortorice, Taylor Moreau and Abbey India, were ranked No. 9 in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll last week. Watertown, led by Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs, entered the week 10-5 and 7-2 (Badger East) and in hot pursuit of Monona Grove. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Monona Grove.
Girls basketball: Sauk Prairie at Oregon, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Oregon, led by Delaney Nyenhuis and Sam Schmitt, entered the week having won five consecutive games and leading the Badger West at 10-5 record and 7-2 in league play. Sauk Prairie came into the week after defeating Madison Edgewood and Mount Horeb. The Eagles entered the week 9-7, 4-6 and are led by University of Evansville commit Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner. The game is set to tip off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Oregon.
Girls basketball: Reedsburg at Madison Edgewood, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Reedsburg (15-3, 7-3 Badger West) entered the week with 14 consecutive victories. Junior guard Sydney Cherney led the state in scoring with 31.1 points per game at the start of the week according to Wissports. Edgewood (8-7, 6-2) upended Laconia, which was second in Division 4 in the AP rankings, on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood.
Which Madison-area event should be Game of the Week?
Vote now for which high school sports event we should cover this week. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.