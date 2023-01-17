See how Madison-area boys teams fared in the Associated Press basketball poll

Fall River (12-0) and Central Wisconsin Christian (10-1) were two of the top three teams in The Associated Press Division 5 boys basketball poll this week.

The Pirates are the leaders in the Trailways West Conference and the No. 1 team in Division 5 with nine first-place votes. Central Wisconsin Christian is first in the Trailways East and is No. 3.

In Division 1, Middleton (11-0) moved up from last week and is now No. 2. The Cardinals received two first-place votes.

Madison La Follette (7-3) fell out of the top 10 in Division 1 after a 78-69 loss to Sun Prairie West on Jan. 14.

De Pere (13-0) was the top ranked team in Division 1 with eight first-place votes.

In Division 2, DeForest (10-2) remained No. 8. Several are teams received votes outside the top 10, including Portage (4), McFarland (9), Stoughton (6) and Mount Horeb (2).

The top team in Division 2 was Glendale Nicolet (12-1), which received four first-place votes.

Brillion (Division 3) and Howards Grove (Division 4) were the top teams in their respective divisions, with both earning seven first-place votes.

Division 1

School;Record;Points

1. De Pere (8);13-0;98

2. Middleton (2);11-0;91

3. Arrowhead;13-1;77

4. Brookfield Central;10-1;66

5. Homestead;10-2;55

6. Marquette University;10-2;41

(tie) Milwaukee Hamilton;10-2;41

8. Hudson;9-1;22

9. Fond du Lac;11-3;16

10. Eau Claire Memorial;10-3;12

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points

1. Nicolet (4);12-1;89

(tie) Pewaukee (5);7-2;89

3. Wisconsin Lutheran (1);10-3;78

4. La Crosse Central;9-2;63

5. Pius XI;9-3;41

6. Burlington;9-2;39

7. Onalaska;8-3;32

(tie) De Forest;10-2;32

(tie) Greenfield;10-1;32

10. Mosinee;11-3;16

Others receiving votes: McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford Area 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano Comm. 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points

1. Brillion (7);14-0;93

2. West Salem (2);11-1;86

3. Appleton Xavier (1);14-0;85

4. Racine St. Catherine's;11-1;68

5. Prescott;10-3;33

6. Saint Thomas More;10-2;32

7. Carmen Northwest;9-2;30

8. Osceola;11-0;29

9. Lakeside Lutheran;9-1;26

10. Catholic Memorial;7-3;21

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points

1. Howards Grove (7);12-1;93

2. Luther (1);11-1;79

3. Saint Mary's Springs (1);9-1;71

4. Darlington (1);13-1;68

5. Mineral Point;11-1;60

6. Saint Mary Catholic;11-2;54

7. Aquinas;10-1;31

8. Kohler;12-1;23

9. Auburndale;11-2;19

10. Fall Creek;9-2 ;15

Others receiving votes: Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield Area 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Points

1. Fall River (9);12-0;99

2. McDonell Central (1);13-1;88

3. Central Wisconsin Christian;10-1;74

4. Heritage Christian;13-1;70

5. Newman Catholic;11-2;62

6. Owen-Withee;10-1;36

(tie) Port Edwards;10-1;36

8. Royall;10-2;27

9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;9-3;24

10. Solon Springs;10-1;10

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.