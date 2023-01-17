See how Madison-area boys teams fared in the Associated Press basketball poll

Fall River (12-0) and Central Wisconsin Christian (10-1) were two of the top three teams in The Associated Press Division 5 boys basketball poll this week.
The Pirates are the leaders in the Trailways West Conference and the No. 1 team in Division 5 with nine first-place votes. Central Wisconsin Christian is first in the Trailways East and is No. 3.
In Division 1, Middleton (11-0) moved up from last week and is now No. 2. The Cardinals received two first-place votes.
Madison La Follette (7-3) fell out of the top 10 in Division 1 after a 78-69 loss to Sun Prairie West on Jan. 14.
De Pere (13-0) was the top ranked team in Division 1 with eight first-place votes.
In Division 2, DeForest (10-2) remained No. 8. Several are teams received votes outside the top 10, including Portage (4), McFarland (9), Stoughton (6) and Mount Horeb (2).
The top team in Division 2 was Glendale Nicolet (12-1), which received four first-place votes.
Brillion (Division 3) and Howards Grove (Division 4) were the top teams in their respective divisions, with both earning seven first-place votes.
Division 1
School;Record;Points
1. De Pere (8);13-0;98
2. Middleton (2);11-0;91
3. Arrowhead;13-1;77
4. Brookfield Central;10-1;66
5. Homestead;10-2;55
6. Marquette University;10-2;41
(tie) Milwaukee Hamilton;10-2;41
8. Hudson;9-1;22
9. Fond du Lac;11-3;16
10. Eau Claire Memorial;10-3;12
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.
Division 2
School;Record;Points
1. Nicolet (4);12-1;89
(tie) Pewaukee (5);7-2;89
3. Wisconsin Lutheran (1);10-3;78
4. La Crosse Central;9-2;63
5. Pius XI;9-3;41
6. Burlington;9-2;39
7. Onalaska;8-3;32
(tie) De Forest;10-2;32
(tie) Greenfield;10-1;32
10. Mosinee;11-3;16
Others receiving votes: McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford Area 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano Comm. 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points
1. Brillion (7);14-0;93
2. West Salem (2);11-1;86
3. Appleton Xavier (1);14-0;85
4. Racine St. Catherine's;11-1;68
5. Prescott;10-3;33
6. Saint Thomas More;10-2;32
7. Carmen Northwest;9-2;30
8. Osceola;11-0;29
9. Lakeside Lutheran;9-1;26
10. Catholic Memorial;7-3;21
Others receiving votes: Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points
1. Howards Grove (7);12-1;93
2. Luther (1);11-1;79
3. Saint Mary's Springs (1);9-1;71
4. Darlington (1);13-1;68
5. Mineral Point;11-1;60
6. Saint Mary Catholic;11-2;54
7. Aquinas;10-1;31
8. Kohler;12-1;23
9. Auburndale;11-2;19
10. Fall Creek;9-2 ;15
Others receiving votes: Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield Area 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Points
1. Fall River (9);12-0;99
2. McDonell Central (1);13-1;88
3. Central Wisconsin Christian;10-1;74
4. Heritage Christian;13-1;70
5. Newman Catholic;11-2;62
6. Owen-Withee;10-1;36
(tie) Port Edwards;10-1;36
8. Royall;10-2;27
9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;9-3;24
10. Solon Springs;10-1;10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.